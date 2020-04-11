Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

YMC & ASICS Tap UK Rave Culture for Latest Collab

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects

Brand: YMC x ASICS

Model: Tarther OG

Key Features: YMC and ASICS take inspiration from Manchester rave culture to rework this ’80s classic, adding embroidered YMC branding to the heel and tongue, premium leather laces with beading, and a Mexican textile-influenced pattern on the canvas upper.

Release Date: April 5 (initial release), April 11 (wider release)

Price: £100 (approximately $120)

Buy: YMC and ASICS

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Editor’s Notes: The YMC x ASICS Tarther OG takes inspiration from rave culture and the resulting harmony between people of diverse backgrounds enjoying music together. The Tarther OG was originally released in 1983 and was often seen on the feet of ravers in the UK in the late ’80s. Now it makes its return with beaded leather laces, a wild pattern on the canvas upper, and co-branded detailing throughout.

ASICS / YMC
1 / 6

The sneaker was released via YMC stores on April 5, with a wider release going down on April 11.

Shop other ASICS sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-Kayano 26 MX
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-Cumulus 22
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-Kayano 26 MX
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
Novablast
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-Kayano 5 OG
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
Gel-Kayano 26
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-Lyte XXX Modern Tokyo
$120

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Rick Owens, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Kiko Kostadinov's New ASICS Remix Workwear With Whimsy
  • Cecilie Bahnsen's The North Face Collab Is as Goth as It Is Floral
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Central Cee Will Only Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Part Timepiece, Part Disco Ball: A Watch Drowning in Glam
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now