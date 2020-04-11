YMC & ASICS Tap UK Rave Culture for Latest Collab

Brand: YMC x ASICS

Model: Tarther OG

Key Features: YMC and ASICS take inspiration from Manchester rave culture to rework this ’80s classic, adding embroidered YMC branding to the heel and tongue, premium leather laces with beading, and a Mexican textile-influenced pattern on the canvas upper.

Release Date: April 5 (initial release), April 11 (wider release)

Price: £100 (approximately $120)

Buy: YMC and ASICS

Editor’s Notes: The YMC x ASICS Tarther OG takes inspiration from rave culture and the resulting harmony between people of diverse backgrounds enjoying music together. The Tarther OG was originally released in 1983 and was often seen on the feet of ravers in the UK in the late ’80s. Now it makes its return with beaded leather laces, a wild pattern on the canvas upper, and co-branded detailing throughout.

ASICS / YMC 1 / 6

The sneaker was released via YMC stores on April 5, with a wider release going down on April 11.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.