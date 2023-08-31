Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

After a Decade Away, Yohji Yamamoto Finally Reopens American Store

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Over a decade after Yohji Yamamoto shuttered his New York flagship shop, the famed Japanese designer is finally returning to the Big Apple.

On September 1, Yamamoto will open a new storefront dedicated to his mainline collections, his first store in America since 2010 and only his fourth outside of Japan.

Yohji Yamamoto, Inc. purchased its space at 52 Wooster Street way back in late 2021 and has been at work preparing the store for years — it was initially planned to launch in 2022, then early 2023, but has only finally been completed in time for a September 1 debut.

Yamamoto previously operated two stores in New York: one on Grand Stret in Soho and a cherry location on Gansevoort by Meatpacking, since repurposed into a Marni store.

There've been many changes at Yohji Yamamoto, Inc. in the 12 years since the designer last operated an NYC outpost.

It's a good time for the label, which underwent a restructuring and brand repositioning that brought Yamamoto's name in contact with big collaborators like the Giants baseball team, NEIGHBORHOOD, and Supreme, the latter of which teamed up with Yamamoto not once but twice.

Yamamoto's company has also expanded its in-line product offering, relaunching all-important sub-label Y's For Men and introducing youthful imprint WILDSIDE. Yamamoto's international web store was also recently revamped.

Furthermore, I'd argue that Yamamoto's mainline womenswear and Pour Homme menswear collections are the strongest they've been in years, with exquisite textiles informing silhouettes that're utterly dialed in.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Celebrities are also big-time on-board with Yamamoto's designs, both new and old.

The Weeknd, for instance, wore custom Yamamoto for Halloween 2022 while models like Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner have been spotted wearing vintage Yamamoto clothes as of late.

Oh, and Yamamoto's adidas-led Y-3 label has never been stronger. The NYC Y-3 store is merely a few blocks over from the new Yohji Yamamoto store.

Yamamoto's eponymous collections will continue to be stocked at local boutiques like Bergdorf Goodman, IF Soho, and Atelier NYC. It's merely that his new flagship store will offer a deeper selection.

Note that the new Yohji Yamamoto store itself isn't terribly expansive, comprising only a slice of the building at 52 Wooster.

But for American Yamamoto aficionados, of which there are many, it essentially functions as a trip to the promised land.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • japanese clothing brands
    37 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    IWC’s Roving Big Pilot Watch Exhibition Finally Goes Digital
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Viral Sensation d4vd Is Writing a New Kind of Love Story
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    New Balance Elevates The Dad Sneaker Movement, And Here Are The Best
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nur Abbas for Goldwin 0
    Ex-YEEZY Designer Nur Abbas Has Big Plans For Goldwin 0
    • Style
  • Designer Yohji Yamamoto, seen wearing a black outfit, is opening a New York store on September 1, 2023
    After a Decade Away, Yohji Yamamoto Finally Reopens American Store
    • Style
  • mini-gamescon
    MINI Gave Sneak Peeks of Its New Family Car at Gamescom
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • fashion-family
    The Fashion Families of Neu York
    • Culture
  • BAPE & MSCHF's pink and green camo-covered Big Red Boot, seen worn by models during the Tokyo Fashion Week runway show
    EXCLUSIVE: The BAPE x MSCHF Boot Is Real But It Can't Hurt You
    • Sneakers
  • Chanel
    A Long-Deserved Coco Chanel Exhibit Is Finally Coming
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023