After a Decade Away, Yohji Yamamoto Finally Reopens American Store

Over a decade after Yohji Yamamoto shuttered his New York flagship shop, the famed Japanese designer is finally returning to the Big Apple.

On September 1, Yamamoto will open a new storefront dedicated to his mainline collections, his first store in America since 2010 and only his fourth outside of Japan.

Yohji Yamamoto, Inc. purchased its space at 52 Wooster Street way back in late 2021 and has been at work preparing the store for years — it was initially planned to launch in 2022, then early 2023, but has only finally been completed in time for a September 1 debut.

Yamamoto previously operated two stores in New York: one on Grand Stret in Soho and a cherry location on Gansevoort by Meatpacking, since repurposed into a Marni store.

There've been many changes at Yohji Yamamoto, Inc. in the 12 years since the designer last operated an NYC outpost.

It's a good time for the label, which underwent a restructuring and brand repositioning that brought Yamamoto's name in contact with big collaborators like the Giants baseball team, NEIGHBORHOOD, and Supreme, the latter of which teamed up with Yamamoto not once but twice.

Yamamoto's company has also expanded its in-line product offering, relaunching all-important sub-label Y's For Men and introducing youthful imprint WILDSIDE. Yamamoto's international web store was also recently revamped.

Furthermore, I'd argue that Yamamoto's mainline womenswear and Pour Homme menswear collections are the strongest they've been in years, with exquisite textiles informing silhouettes that're utterly dialed in.

Celebrities are also big-time on-board with Yamamoto's designs, both new and old.

The Weeknd, for instance, wore custom Yamamoto for Halloween 2022 while models like Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner have been spotted wearing vintage Yamamoto clothes as of late.

Oh, and Yamamoto's adidas-led Y-3 label has never been stronger. The NYC Y-3 store is merely a few blocks over from the new Yohji Yamamoto store.

Yamamoto's eponymous collections will continue to be stocked at local boutiques like Bergdorf Goodman, IF Soho, and Atelier NYC. It's merely that his new flagship store will offer a deeper selection.

Note that the new Yohji Yamamoto store itself isn't terribly expansive, comprising only a slice of the building at 52 Wooster.

But for American Yamamoto aficionados, of which there are many, it essentially functions as a trip to the promised land.