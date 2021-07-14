Youth of Paris x adidas Is Punk Rock Perfection

Alex Lopez's neon-tinged aesthetic is on full display in Youth of Paris' new collaboration with adidas. Debuted this week by the man himself, we see the burgeoning French brand reimagining one of adidas' more iconic silhouettes in the Campus 80s through a DIY lens.

The black pair arrives with a distressed denim upper that is detailed with what is seemingly disorganized stitching. Contrary to the black thread, purple stitching appears to be more calculated on the medial side and at the heel of the shoe. Additional splashes of color inject life into the pair on the tongue where Youth of Paris branding is applied in a neon green hue. More branding hits then emerge via the Three Stripes on the sides as well as the Trefoil logo on the heels.

"Unreal To Have My First Own Shoe In Hand, The Challenge Was So Exciting To Design On One Of My Favorit Adidas Silhouettes," Lopez said on Instagram, going on to reveal that the materials will get better with time, ultimately creating individual aging specific to each pair.

The Youth of Paris x adidas Campus 80s comes with three sets of laces: black, purple, and neon green, in addition to a card holder with a special ID card. For now, it remains to be seen when, specifically, the collab will arrive, but Lopez has disclosed that a release will take place sometime in 2021.

