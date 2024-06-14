A-COLD-WALL*'s Wonderfully Laceless Salomons Kicks Off a New Era
Now under the creative management of William Slocombe and Liam Hassimi, A-COLD-WALL* walks into a new era...with Salomon sneakers on foot.
A-COLD-WALL* delivered its latest Spring/Summer 2025 presentation through an exhilarating short film of fast-paced struts, equally energetic instrumentals, and excellent functional wears.
"The inaugural collection of the company's new phase draws inspiration from Britain's sonic culture — in particular, the practice of illicit radio broadcasting,"A-COLD-WALL* said of its latest collection.
"Informed by a process of research into the spatial and subcultural dimensions of the phenomenon, the collection discusses ideas of ephemerality and functionality, anonymity and audacity."
In between windbreaker-style blazers and ample drawstring-equipped garments (all still very Samuel Ross-coded), A-COLD-WALL* administered tastes of Salomon collaboration.
It's hard to make out the brand's chosen Salomon model, but the sneakers' spins undoubtedly follow signature A-COLD-WALL* design codes.
Each Salomon sneaker arrived laceless, keeping up a longtime brand tradition. The proof? Simply treat thine eyes to A-COLD-WALL*'s other shoelace-free efforts like the ice-soled Doc Martens and extra-smooth Timberland boots.
One SS25 Salomon sneaker looked pre-scuffed or splattered with white paint on the bottom, sort of reminiscent of the brand's "plastered" Nike Air Maxes. At the same time, a black/white Salomon shoe appeared to be taped up, while another bloomed with fuzzy textures to match the collection's hairy pullover jackets.
With the Salomon sneakers appearing in A-COLD-WALL*'s SS25 collection, it's safe to assume that the collaboration will launch sometime next spring. But of course, the sooner is always the better.
In February, Samuel Ross sold his brainchild A-COLD-WALL* to brand accelerator Tomorrow Ltd., which counts Martine Rose and Coperni among its top investments.
Slocombe and Hassimi currently operate as A-COLD-WALL*'s design and brand directors, respectively. But to be clear, they aren't A-COLD-WALL*'s creative directors.
A-COLD-WALL* has not hired a new creative director to replace Ross, who has headed the brand since 2015. Right now, the label is following a more "collective approach" regarding leadership, as revealed in an interview.
Either way, A-COLD-WALL* cooked up some cool-looking Salomons.