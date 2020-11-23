The adidas Black Friday Sale Has Classics & New Gems at Half Price

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

A silver lining of the ongoing global pandemic is that this Black Friday won’t feature the annual in-store battle royales which pit shopper against shopper for the prize of a heavily discounted wide-screen TV. This year you’re going to have to do all the Black Friday shopping from the comfort of your home and to make the situation even easier we’re detailing the best sales for you to shop. This one needs no introduction. The adidas Black Friday sale covers classics to new-age gems, all with up to 50 percent discount.

The adidas Black Friday sale comes just in time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping or, in fact, cop a few last-minute pieces for yourself before the run-up to Christmas. From newly dropped adidas COLD.RDY pieces and undisputed Three Stripe classics like the Stan Smith or the Gazelle, this Black Friday sale accounts for all styles.

What: Up to 50 percent discount When: Until November 28th Code: No code, just click here to shop the sale

Shop the best bits from the adidas Black Friday sale below.

The Back To Sport Insulated Hooded Jacket features a paneled, almost patchwork-style construction to cover a synthetic insulated fill to afford premium warmth without all the bulk.

Going for a run in the cold is never an attractive prospect but the adidas Own The Run Half-zip Sweatshirt definitely helps you on your way.

Whether you're planning a day on the sofa or need something cozy to sport before and after activity, the adidas Z.N.E. Heavy sweatpants are ideal. Simple and highly effective.

