adidas’ Slick Soccer-Skate Shoe Hybrid Is the Flyest of Them All

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Soccer and skating may be on two separate sides of the sports universe. But at adidas, they're closer than ever.

The brand has some pretty solid soccer-skate shoe hyrbids in its collection, and its nicest pair is the Busenitz Indoor Super.

Dennis Busenitz's signature shoe is basically a soccer shoe you can skate in. The sneaker derives its style from classic indoor models, but it's built like a traditional skate shoe, right down to the grippy bottoms and special cupsole unit created by Busenitz himself.

Aside from all the technical talk, the Busenitz Indoor Super also looks quite good, thanks to the suede, leather, and other crisp textures wrapping the soccer-y skate shoe. It's also usually finished in equally nice color schemes, like this pleasing brown "Earth Strata" version currently available on adidas' website for $90.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, the Busenitz Indoor Super isn't the only adidas model playing both sides. The brand also offers a Handball Spezial skate shoe, as well as a Copa crossover.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Busenitz Indoor Super is just the flyest of them all.

