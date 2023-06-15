Sign up to never miss a drop
We've Turned adidas Stan Smiths Parisian

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

Brand: adidas Originals x Highsnobiety

Model: 'Not in Paris' Stan Smith

Buy: The shoes are available online from the Highsnobiety Shop and at our Paris Pop-Up Shop (located at 101 Rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris), from June 21 to 25.

Release Date: June 21

Price: $165

Editor's notes: As has become an annual tradition over the past five years, we've pulled together some of our favorite brands and institutions to celebrate all things French for our multi-media project, Not in Paris.

This year, the list of collaborators is longer than ever (as you'll soon discover over the coming week) and one of the names on there is adidas Originals.

1 / 5
Highsnobiety

Collaborating on a limited-edition version of the brand's classic Stan Smith sneaker, we have created two renditions both with an upper crafted from premium tumbled leather.

Available with either an off-white upper and blue detailing or a classic white upper with green detailing (with the blue variation limited to only 150 pairs), co-branded iconography can be found embossed and printed throughout the shoe.

From the heel to the insole, the tennis shoe turned iconic sneaker has been upgraded with "Paris" lettering, Highsnobiety branding, and Eiffel Tower imagery to match the rest of our Not in Paris capsule collection, arriving June 21.

And amongst the product releases for Not in Paris 5, we also have a footwear option for those subscribed to a post-sneaker society in the form of luxurious loafers created with J.M. Weston — but you'll have to stay posted for more information about those.

