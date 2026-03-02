adidas' Blacked-Out Cordura Sneaker Is Like a Totally Tough Samba

All-black sneakers are great. All-black Cordura sneakers are even better. adidas clearly knows ball, as the kids might say, having cooked up the perfect black Cordura sneaker.

The brand returns with a new Cordura Handball Spezial, weaving the technical fabric into its classic sneaker to increase its durability and longevity. adidas has also used the military-grade material in its beloved Samba sneakers and even weird trekking shoes previously.

In addition to the Cordura touch, the Handball Spezial also features sumptuous suede overlays, all washed in this clean black colorway.

The results? A quietly tough sneaker ready for daily rotations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas' Handball Spezial Cordura sneaker is now available on the brand's U.K. website for £90, roughly $120 at current exchange rates.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.