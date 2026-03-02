Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Blacked-Out Cordura Sneaker Is Like a Totally Tough Samba

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

All-black sneakers are great. All-black Cordura sneakers are even better. adidas clearly knows ball, as the kids might say, having cooked up the perfect black Cordura sneaker.

The brand returns with a new Cordura Handball Spezial, weaving the technical fabric into its classic sneaker to increase its durability and longevity. adidas has also used the military-grade material in its beloved Samba sneakers and even weird trekking shoes previously.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In addition to the Cordura touch, the Handball Spezial also features sumptuous suede overlays, all washed in this clean black colorway.

The results? A quietly tough sneaker ready for daily rotations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas' Handball Spezial Cordura sneaker is now available on the brand's U.K. website for £90, roughly $120 at current exchange rates.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Blacked-Out Cordura Sneaker Is Like a Totally Tough Samba
  • New Balance’s Techy Waterproof Dad Shoe Is Practically Hike-able
  • How Much Does It Cost to Soak In Karl Lagerfeld’s Bath?
  • Nike’s Beautiful Spotted Air Max Is a Pure Mbappé Flex
  • Nike's Craziest, Techiest Air Max Smiles Back
  • Nike’s Dark-Mode Dad Shoe Is Perfectly Destroyed
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now