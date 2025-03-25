In Rainbow Metallic, adidas' Chonky Basketball Mule Is Beyond Futuristic
adidas' IIInfinity mule is back and this time, it looks like it was engineered for outer space.
The adidas adiFOM IIInfinity Mule has arrived in a sleek, iridescent finish that shifts between deep black, bronze, and hints of metallic purple. It’s almost got the energy of a bulky slide from a sci-fi film.
This slip-on mule is essentially a reinterpretation of adidas’ IIInfinity basketball sneaker line. It carries the same curvaceous, avant-garde aesthetic as its high-top predecessors but in a foam-based mule package.
The sculpted upper, complete with ventilation slits, mirrors the DNA of the Crazy IIInfinity and Mad IIInfinity, creating a seamless link between the historic adidas series.
Unlike its performance predecessors, the adiFOM IIInfinity Mule was built for post-game recovery, but in this colorway, adidas' backless basketball wonder looks like it just stepped off the court in Space Jam’s alternate hoop universe.
adidas has been on a roll with its foam footwear game, remixing classics into futuristic, molded silhouettes. From suave adiclog mules to fleece-lined Stan Smith clogs, adidas' futuristic take on foam-based footwear proves that comfort and bold design, with a touch of retro, can coexist.
First previewed during NBA All-Star Weekend, the adidas IIInfinity Mule immediately turned heads even among a vast assortment of recent basketball heat.
Now, with this gradient-heavy, space-age colorway, the model cements itself as a must-have for those who like their sneakers (or slides) to make a statement.
Based on previous adidas Adifom releases, you can expect these sneakers to drop in early summer 2025 for $40 on adidas' website. (and in galaxies far, far away.)