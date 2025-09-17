adidas Sneakers Both Fabulously Fluffy & Seriously Flat

The adidas Japan has never been softer.

The low‑profile sneaker is showing up in a fuzzy, hairy finish that runs from heel to toe. Cream stripes sit to the side with chunky zigzag stitching, while emerald laces cut through the neutrals.

The sneaker’s profile stays slim and flat, so the texture does the talking. It’s the kind of material play that turns a quiet colorway into something you want to reach out and touch.

The Japan sits in adidas’ family of classic flat-soled shoes, a retro, low‑rise silhouette not too far removed from the ubiquitous Samba.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Its roots trace back to ’60s training shoes, but it's recently found itself evolving to become everything from a flame-wielding wrestling shoe at the hands of streetwear label Brain Dead to a towering knee-high boot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Against a backdrop of fantastically hairy sneakers suddenly becoming commonplace, the Japan joins the fun with this hairy rendition available now from adidas retailers in Europe for €130 (around $153), but yet to land stateside.

The Japan was already one of adidas’ flattest sneakers, now it’s also one of the hairiest.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.