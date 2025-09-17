Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas Sneakers Both Fabulously Fluffy & Seriously Flat

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The adidas Japan has never been softer. 

The low‑profile sneaker is showing up in a fuzzy, hairy finish that runs from heel to toe. Cream stripes sit to the side with chunky zigzag stitching, while emerald laces cut through the neutrals.

The sneaker’s profile stays slim and flat, so the texture does the talking. It’s the kind of material play that turns a quiet colorway into something you want to reach out and touch.

The Japan sits in adidas’ family of classic flat-soled shoes, a retro, low‑rise silhouette not too far removed from the ubiquitous Samba.

Its roots trace back to ’60s training shoes, but it's recently found itself evolving to become everything from a flame-wielding wrestling shoe at the hands of streetwear label Brain Dead to a towering knee-high boot.

Against a backdrop of fantastically hairy sneakers suddenly becoming commonplace, the Japan joins the fun with this hairy rendition available now from adidas retailers in Europe for €130 (around $153), but yet to land stateside.

The Japan was already one of adidas’ flattest sneakers, now it’s also one of the hairiest.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
