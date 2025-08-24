adidas' Snakeskin Sambas Aren't Venomous. They're Luxurious

The adidas Samba ain't dead. It's alive and slithering, based on this latest drop from the brand.

The sportswear label continues to roll out wild versions of its flat-soled soccer shoe. And the latest sees the Samba covered in slick snakeskin textures and creamy leather accents.

adidas offers the newest snakeskin Samba sneaker in two colorways, green and black. It's something bold and something a little more "quiet luxury" for the sneakerheads looking for options.

Really, the scaly Samba joins a growing list of animal-inspired versions of the model. Wales Bonner dropped its own luxurious croc pairs, while adidas released an equally premium Italian-made "black croc" Samba. There were also those cowprint iterations which were a total moood, if you will.

And let's not forget the viral cheetah print Samba sneakers, of which adidas just recently restocked (again).

Now, the brand's adding a snakeskin rendition to its Samba animal kingdom. Oh, and in case any fans were wondering, the new reptilian sneakers are now available on Naked's website as well as other select retailers for around $130.

