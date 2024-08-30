adidas' SL 72 Sneaker Is Extra Scrumptious in Buttery Leather

What's better than a classic adidas SL 72 sneaker? How about one dripped out in creamy leather.

Fashion's favorite retro adidas sneaker just got even more stylish, having embraced a full-leather look for a new SL 72.

Incredibly smooth leather takes over the adidas SL 72 shoe, bringing a fashionable buttery-ness and slight luxe-level shine to the red-hot shoe.

What's more, the adidas SL 72 sports contrast stitching throughout the upper, spotlighting the vintage charm in the 70s-born runner.

adidas even offers its leather adidas SL 72 in two classic colorways, black with off-white Three Stripes and off-white with black stripes. adidas' leather SL 72 also received some shiny metallic options, but the above pairs are too timeless to pass up.

The newest SL 72 appeared on a few international adidas websites previously — and since sold out (shocker). However, maybe the sportswear brand will spread the leather wealth soon with a wider release.

The fashion industry crowned the SL 72 as the season's it sneaker, toppling the Samba, who, by the way, has been looking quite elderly lately.

Anywho. adidas continues to keep its star model fresh through makeovers like giving it modernly chunky lifts, refreshingly retro colorways, and breezy iterations for summer.

Fall is now on the horizon, and even feet deserve a nice leather jacket for the season.