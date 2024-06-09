adidas Sneakers Have Never Looked So Bubble-licious

If you aren't already a big Superstar fan, adidas' latest drop might make you into a bubble-licious believer.

Remember those jelly-like Superstar shells? It turns out that they're the real deal.

These colorful transparent layer landed on our feeds in 2023, generating demand for the admittedly cool accessory. The official name for the piece is the adidas Superstar Bubble.

As the name implies, the adidas Bubble is essentially a jelly-like mold of the adidas Superstar sneaker. The covering even boasts the model's signature details like the famed shell toe box and Three Stripes — just in shell form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the time, it was unknown if the adidas Superstar Bubble would ever drop. Many believed it was just another concept piece floating around the internet, teasing Superstar lovers with the dream of a neat see-through outfit for their beloved sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Good news, though! The adidas Superstar Bubbles are releasing after all.

Recently, official adidas photos of the Bubbles surfaced, providing detailed looks at the vibrant flavors. So far, adidas offers the Superstar Bubble in orange, green, purple, black, and — last but not least — a two-toned pink colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As we speak, the adidas Superstar Bubble is up for grabs on adidas' CONFIRMED app in select countries (adidas Korea is one of them). The price, you may ask? A smooth 139,000 won (approximately $100).

From the looks of it, the adidas Superstar Bubble includes both the Bubble topping and an actual Superstar sneaker. And if you've got regular Superstars at home — not foam boots or formal heel versions — consider yourself now twice as lucky.