The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023

The shoes you wear can tell a tale about you without uttering a word. In the expansive cosmos of men's footwear, picking the right pair to reflect your identity can seem like a Herculean task. Want to command attention? Dress shoes should be your weapon of choice. Aiming for an urban swagger? Sneakers have got you covered. Weather turning sour? Trust in boots to shield you.

Yet, deciding on the type of dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, or boots is where the true quest begins. Where does one even start?

Fortunately for you, you've navigated to the right digital haven. Here at Highsnobiety, our goal is to demystify the 2023 landscape of men's footwear. Whether you're laying the foundation for a new wardrobe, seeking that perfect present, or piecing together a stylish ensemble, our spectrum of footwear is all-encompassing.

From robust brogues to nostalgic runners, let us be your guide in curating the best shoes for men - the ultimate ensemble of footwear that will champion your individual style.

Which brand of shoes is best for men?

The question of which brand of shoes is best for men isn't a one-size-fits-all proposition. It truly depends on your style, your needs, and the context in which you'll be wearing them. However, for the discerning Highsnobiety reader, we can certainly offer some suggestions that cater to the varying tastes of our style-forward audience.

For those eager to build a fresh, new, but versatile rotation, brands like New Balance and adidas continue to push the envelope, balancing retro-inspired aesthetics with performance-driven technology that captures the zeitgeist.

If you're seeking that perfect mix of functionality and high fashion, Salomon's trail-running-inspired shoes stand as the epitome of modern design principles. With collaborations with avant-garde brands like Boris Bidjan Saberi and And Wander, Salomon brings a unique perspective to the fashion footwear landscape.

For those of you, sartorially inclined, who appreciate timeless silhouettes and premium craftsmanship, brands like Dr. Martens and Dries Van Noten are unbeatable in the current landscape.

Ultimately, the "best" brand will be subjective and depends on the blend of style, comfort, and function you seek. Whether you're after high fashion, street style, or rugged functionality, there's a brand in the Highsnobiety Shop that will match your unique style and needs.

Running shoes can help you hit new milestones

Highsnobiety

As the world adjusts to new norms, there's been a remarkable resurgence of one of humanity's most primal activities - running. In the face of closed gyms and an indoor lifestyle, running has emerged as a powerful ally in fitness, and its popularity has held strong into 2023.

A testament to simplicity, running requires little more than a will to move and the right pair of shoes. The key is in understanding that not all shoes are created equal. What might be the best shoes for men in general may not be the ideal choice for a run. Like hiking boots that add a functional edge to your style narrative, running shoes elevate your fitness journey by balancing performance and comfort.

Running shoe selection can seem daunting, given the wide range of choices and technologies. Lightweight shoes, like those featuring ASICS' Flytefoam or On Running's CloudTec focus on "energy return", converting the impact of every stride into forward momentum. Meanwhile, plush variants with technologies like New Balance's FreshFoam or Saucony's PWRRUN+ prioritize "cushioning," reducing the jarring effects of foot-to-ground contact.

Hybrid shoes, like those boasting adidas' BOOST or Nike's ZoomX, claim to offer the best of both worlds, delivering cushioning and energy return in varying measures. The key is to choose a pair that complements your natural running style and enhances your overall experience.

The rise in running has underscored the importance of finding the perfect pair of running shoes. As we edge closer to the warmer months, our guide to the best running shoes for men will help you navigate this journey, ensuring every run is a step towards a more fulfilling, healthier lifestyle.

Sandals are more versatile than you think

Birkenstock 1774

As the mercury rises and the allure of summer calls, it's time for a reevaluation of footwear choices. In this landscape of sartorial transitions, sandals have emerged as a game-changer. Going beyond their beach-side stereotype, they've been embraced by the style-conscious gents of Highsnobiety, redefining the notion of the best shoes for men.

Sandals have evolved to serve dual roles. On one hand, they offer a breezy respite from the heat, their open design epitomizing function and comfort. On the other, they've morphed into a tool of personal expression, their variety allowing a fusion of individual style and seasonal suitability.

Their rise in popularity has been so meteoric, it's led to the resurgence of once-dismissed combinations like socks with sandals. This fashion statement, once a target of derision, now stands as a testament to the sandals' versatility.

From chunky flip-flops making their way to urban streets, to the timeless charm of Birkenstocks, the celebration of "toe-freedom" has never been so fashionable. So, as 2023 heats up, it's clear that sandals aren't just a passing trend, they're the season's footwear staple.

Dress shoes should be a mainstay in your rotation

Getty Images

Highsnobiety has always been in the vanguard of sneaker adoration, acknowledging the energetic flux that characterizes the sneaker scene. Yet, even we have to admit that not all scenarios call for the laid-back vibe of trainers - there are instances when the sleek elegance of dress shoes can't be substituted.

Dress shoes are not style spoilers, as some might believe. Instead, they offer another layer of style - one that effortlessly merges the refined with the expressive.

The territory of men's dress shoes isn't a one-note tune. Recognized as some of the best shoes for men, they present a wide range of designs and styles. The revival of loafers - a movement spearheaded by style innovators like Tyler, The Creator - and the steadfast presence of formal slip-ons ensure there's a perfect dress shoe for every fashion preference.

Whether you're piecing together an ensemble for a sunny wedding, or a high-end dinner event or looking to add a dash of finesse to your daily outfits, our selected collection provides dress shoes that amplify your style. Dive into our hand-picked array of formal footwear, guaranteed to have you stepping out in style, no matter the occasion.

Hiking boots for urban hikes and weekend adventures

Highsnobiety

In the ever-evolving sphere of men's fashion, one player has firmly established its footing: hiking boots. Carving out a niche as one of the best shoes for men, these durable essentials have climbed the style ladder from mere utilitarian gear to an influential fashion statement, catching the discerning eye of the footwear community.

Hiking boots offer a unique blend of gritty practicality and intriguing aesthetics that secure their position in the current fashion dialogue. Their smooth transition from rugged trails to bustling city streets is a testament to their adaptability. These boots have evolved beyond their purpose of foot protection to become a platform for expressing personal style, striking a harmonious balance between an adventurous spirit and sophisticated elegance.

Hiking boots and their close cousins, hiking sneakers, possess a charming duality. They showcase architectural elements with technical designs adept at handling tough conditions, while also possessing a sculptural quality, finely crafted to blend effortlessly with a variety of styles, from casual streetwear to upscale fashion.

In the grand cosmos of men's footwear, hiking boots shine brightly, marrying functionality with flair. No matter whether your journey takes you through busy urban streets or winding mountain paths, these boots demonstrate that they're not merely a footwear option; they're a statement of lifestyle and personal aesthetic.

Skate shoes that are not only functional but look good too.

Getty Images

In the constantly evolving world of fashion, skate shoes have defied trends and solidified their status as a staple in the realm of the best shoes for men. As with hiking boots' rise to fashion prominence, skate shoes have transitioned from functional gear to a crucial part of personal style.

While purist skateboarders may prioritize style, brands have taken note of the recent throwback to '90s and '00s aesthetics, revamping classic silhouettes with cutting-edge technologies to merge style and ride comfort seamlessly. Though time-honored skate brands like Vans, Stepney Workers Club, and éS continue to uphold tradition, heavyweights like Nike SB, Converse, and Vans have moved the needle with constant collaborations with burgeoning brands.

As skateboarding has skated its way into the Olympic spotlight, the scene's popularity has skyrocketed. Whether you're a seasoned rider or a rookie finding your balance, navigating the diverse market of skate shoes can be challenging.

Our curated selection of top skate shoes reflects the current state of skateboarding – a perfect balance between respecting heritage and breaking barriers in skate shoe design. This range serves as an ideal starting point for finding the shoes that match your board skills and fashion ethos.

Comfortable shoes for those long days on your feet.

Highsnobiety

When it comes to footwear, we've seen a seismic shift in the balance between aesthetics and comfort. As the world increasingly appreciates the 'wearability' factor, comfortable shoes have ascended to prominence in the realm of men's fashion, and not just as an afterthought. However, finding a pair that harmoniously unites fit, breathability, and enduring support can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Factor in the sheer anatomical diversity of our feet – think differing arch heights, varying foot widths, unique pressure points – and the challenge becomes even more complex.

This said, we've curated an arsenal of some of the best shoes for men where comfort takes center stage. Brands like New Balance and adidas are revolutionizing the comfort game, while Nike continues to prove why it remains a go-to for many comfort-seekers.

This selection offers not just an array of visually appealing designs, but also a promise to your feet: a guarantee of comfort without compromise. Explore our collection of comfortable shoes that marry style with relaxation, presenting you an experience of luxury your feet will bask in.

Basketball sneakers are not just for the court

Getty Images

Dive into the captivating universe of men's basketball sneakers, a unique fusion of functional athleticism and distinctive style. The recent basketball season unveiled footwear that seamlessly blends performance and panache.

The gripping 2022-2023 NBA season might be winding down, but the basketball sneaker scene pulsates with life. Standout brands like Nike face the heat from innovative Mizuno and adidas creations. What's more, a series of cost-effective alternatives are shaking things up, widening the spectrum of choices.

Whether you're a dedicated court veteran or simply an aficionado of basketball sneaker aesthetics, we've diligently compiled this article on the ultimate basketball shoes, based on a comprehensive analysis of reviews and surveys.

Our selection spans from globally acclaimed Nike releases to fresh signature shoes from basketball's greatest names. Each pair promises to augment both your performance and your style quotient. Be it honing your hoop skills or stepping out in confident style, our article presents the basketball shoes that should grace your wardrobe this season.

Dad shoes to add a little normcore to your wardrobe

Highsnobiety / Julien Tell

In the vast cosmos of men's footwear, there exists a breed of shoe that has transcended the conventional style paradigms: welcome to the realm of 'dad shoes.' Defying the fleeting nature of trends, these unapologetically chunky silhouettes have not just weathered the style storm, but have morphed into a cultural phenomenon in their own right.

'Dad shoes,' with their ostentatious bulk and unexpected comfort, have commandeered the attention of style icons and fashion houses alike. Leading the vanguard of the trend are labels like ASICS, whose GEL Kayano model can be credited with propelling the dad shoe into the fashion stratosphere, and New Balance, whose 990 series is a more reserved testament to this trend.

Whether for their retro nostalgia or their defiant disregard for sleek minimalism, the appeal of dad shoes is as multifaceted as the men who wear them. As one of the best shoes for men, they offer an avenue for individual expression and a refreshing departure from the norm.

So, as you map your footwear journey, it's worth considering the dad shoe not as a passing fad but as a bold stylistic statement, a symbol of fashion's continuing evolution that mashes up comfort with avant-garde design in an unexpectedly harmonious blend. Their robust aesthetics and defiantly comfortable wear may just win you over. Fashion-forward, yet undeniably functional, the 'dad shoe' is a shoe for all seasons, quite literally stepping outside the box.

Mules: Liberating your feet

Aime Leon Dore

Elevate your style game with top-tier men's mules, the perfect marriage of unapologetic flair and easy-going comfort. Picture yourself cruising top-down on an open highway, a taste of wild liberation that is akin to sliding into these masterpieces.

If you've hesitated to venture into this fashion arena, it's time to rewrite your style code. As the spring season makes its vibrant entrance, mules are your go-to choice to either flaunt or air out. The fun part? The option to mix and match with socks, adding an exciting dimension to your ensemble. Instead of merely guiding you, we've curated a selection of these backless trendsetters, from Dries Van Noten, Martine Rose, and Margiela ready for immediate possession. Prepare to step up, break conventions, and let your feet command the spotlight.

Loafers for when you are tired of sneakers

Getty Images

While rumors about the decline of sneakers have been swirling, it's the emergence of luxury loafers for men that are truly shaking up the style scene. Ponder this: what other footwear effortlessly transitions from mingling with the A-listers on a glitzy red carpet to kicking back at your favorite hole-in-the-wall joint?

Loafers expertly juggle the dual roles of elegant refinement and laid-back cool, making them the reigning monarchs of footwear versatility. If you, like us, feel a touch fatigued by the wave of flip-flops, slides, and other toe-exposing shoes flooding the market, then a well-chosen pair of loafers is your ticket to a tasteful style upgrade.

With this in mind, we've curated a selection of our top picks that command attention. Whether you're seeking sun-soaked summer variants or classic showstoppers, our loafer feature has you covered. Brace yourself for a journey into the world of sophistication, where timeless elegance and modern trends intersect.

