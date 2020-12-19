Where to Buy the YEEZY Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe" Now

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

We’re midway through December and the YEEZY announcements aren’t slowing down. For what must be one of the year’s last drops from adidas and Kanye, we get one smooth, neutral colorway. The YEEZY Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe" will released today, December 19th, but you can still secure a pair at StockX now.

Based around a proprietary Eliada color, the signature patchwork upper of the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe" is the perfect dusty color palette for a year-round rotation addition. The streamlined silhouette, which has grown to be a favorite of YEEZY connoisseurs, takes after the original adidas YEEZY 350 that sparked a complete revolution in the world of footwear back in February 2015. With Kanye’s now-signature neutral palette on board too, the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe" looks set to resonate with everyone from experts to rookies.

While highlight colorways of YEEZYs drop frequently, based around neon strips or reflective uppers, the "Sand Taupe" iteration may not be top of the eye-catcher list, but this is what we’re really loving about it. As the desire for neutral colors in all aspects of the wardrobe grows at the hands of Kanye, Kim, and Travis Scott, extending the wearable palette down to your feet seems like a no-brainer, especially when the silhouette is a ready-made classic.

A quick check of StockX market data proves that the desire for YEEZYs is keeping up handsomely with the speed of the output. The adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe" has sold at a high of $740 and an average of $243 which is above the $220 retail price.

