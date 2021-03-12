You Can Still Buy the adidas YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Cream Here

Kanye’s partnership with adidas is extensive to say the least, amounting to numerous different silhouettes, each with its own offshoots and sub-versions. Some models do, however, stand out. 'Ye's Boost 700 is rated by rookie and die-hard YEEZY stans alike as an all-time great thanks to its unmistakable silhouette. The YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Cream is the latest in the bloodline and you can still bag a pair at StockX.

Originally dropping in 2017, the YEEZY Boost 700 landed as a striking new variation to the knit-upper designs that Three Stripes fans had gotten used to. Taking a much more athletic direction, it became a go-to lifestyle selection. In late 2018, fans were treated to the first YEEZY Boost 700 V2 which saw a more lightweight, stripped-back upper but retained the unique and unmistakable sole unit and, thanks to its neutral palette, the YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Cream perfectly frames that streamlined V2 silhouette.

Light grey mesh forms the basis for the YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Cream while the titular cream overlays are cut from soft leather and wrap the toe box, eyelets, mudguard, and heel. Also detailing the mesh upper are familiar reflective hits to both sides. A full-length Boost midsole provides the sturdy, wildly comfortable foundation and, in immaculate white, rounds out the super-clean aesthetic.

StockX market data shows that the YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Cream has a 52-week high selling point of $320 with an average of $282. This one’s a clear win for spring and summer styling, and you can secure your certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

Shop the adidas YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Cream at StockX now

adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 700 V2 $300 Buy at Mr Porter

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.