Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

You Wish You Could Ride the Aimé Leon Dore Boat

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

We all know that Aimé Leon Dore is perpetually interested in high-powered luxury vehicles, its ongoing Porsche partnerships are proof. But ALD is finally stepping off the pavement and into the ocean with the debut of its first boat.

The Aimé Leon Dore x Technohull 38 Grand Sport boat is exactly what it sounds like. An elegant remix of a conventional luxury boat with ALD codes, the collaborative 37 Grand Sport boat is rich with special details.

Features include a special "Chestnut Green" paintjob, hand-applied vinyl ALD logos, embroidered leather seats, and gilded hardware to reiterate the air of opulence.

Like the Porsche collaborations, Aimé Leon Dore's Technohull boat is not for you, the normal ALD fan. Unlike the Porsche collaborations, the world's richest ALD fans can actually buy this thing: the ALD boat will cost you $500,000.

Either way, you may soak it in from a distance and subsequently peruse the accompanying "offshore collection," comprising ample Aimé Leon Dore staples like reversible nylon hats, knit pullover sweaters, and windbreakers all well-suited to outfitting yacht-goers.

The boat may not be for you but the collection certainly is. This is classic ALD, offering up aspirational, exclusive iconography and a comparatively approachable wearables for fans seeking to buy into the ALD universe.

This technique has informed plenty of Aimé Leon Dore's output, from its sneaker drops — frequently debuted in campaign imagery populated by tastemakers — to its stylized storefronts, which present a highly curated vision of what the ALD consumer ought to epitomize.

This technique of semi-attainable aspiration is also practiced by Aimé Leon Dore peers like KITH, which present their seasonal collections (which you can have) atop celebrities affecting a graceful lifestyle in luxury villas or atop pricey cars (which you cannot have).

Not that ALD doesn't do anything for its community, mind you, or that anyone's unhappy to cop more New Balance 550s but the point of fanciful ventures like the ALD x Technohull boat is to demonstrate a life of leisure and luxury, one that the average consumer may not be able to indulge in but is able to at least partially buy into by consuming ALD's clothing.

Luxury labels have done this for decades but labels like Aimé Leon Dore have really mastered the art of proffering this presentation to the masses. You cannot drive the ALD boat but perhaps you can imagine yourself in the captain's chair when you wear your ALD bucket hat and hoodie.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stone Island, Patta & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Streetwear's Preppy Resurgence Is Just Getting Started
    • Style
  • new balance 550
    15 of the Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg To Be Streamed on X
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    One of Hip Hop's Greatest Producers is Also one of its Wealthiest Moguls
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Logan Roy Has Died & Gone to Streetwear Heaven
    • Style
  • Aime Leon Dore's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection lookbook
    Is Aimé Leon Dore FW23 Is Adults-Only?
    • Style
  • MFpen's Fall/Winter 2023 collection lookbook
    mfpen FW23: Quiet? Yes. Luxury? Literally
    • Style
  • Salomon's Elixir GORE-TEX Trail Sneaker in beige & brown
    Why Is No One Talking About Salomon's Secretly Excellent New Shoe?
    • Sneakers
  • Jaden Smith wears a Louis Vuitton jacket & belt at Pharrell's debut runway show in June 2023
    Even Jaden Smith's Clothing Brand Gets a New Balance Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, is seen wearing a see-through sportsbra & leggings with short blond hair while holding a Macbook
    As Italy Heats Up, Kanye's Wife Dresses Down
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023