Status Report for the Palomino 1s: Ready for Release

The moment has arrived: the release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino," or Palomino 1s for short.

The Palomino 1s came to us a rumor at the top of the year, followed by first looks in May courtesy of Jordan Brand Fall 2023 preview. Stacked up alongside other anticipated drops like the Frozen Moment 4s and UNC 1s, the Palomino 1s made for a nice mocha-toned treat for autumn rotations.

A follow-up to the 2021 Dark Mocha 1s, Air Jordan 1 Palomino sees that familiar palette of black, brown, and sail rearranged on the leather and suede upper for tasteful and truly OG colorblocking.

Guess we could call these Dark Mocha 2.0s. It's got a ring to it. Not to mention, it kind of does the "mocha" thing way better.

Mocha Dunks. Dark Mocha 1s. Palom(ocha)ino 1s. All this talk about coffee-related colorways has us ready to re-up our mugs.

Nike branding comes to us as the traditional Swoosh on the upper and standout yellow "Nike Air" branding on the tongue. And that's about it for the Palomino 1s. Simple. Clean. Fall-ready. Done.

Now, when are these autumn-worthy gems dropping? Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino" is slated to finally release on September 2 via the Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.

Now, all we need next are those Red Cement 4s.