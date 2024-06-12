Runway to Runway: A Guide On Summer Airport Outfits

Airports, especially during the summer months, are famous for many things — long queues, questionable bad moods, and occasional out-of-pocket delays. — But, as a fashion hotspot? Not so much.

Things have changed quickly though as traveling isn't just about getting from point A to point B anymore, and this is mainly thanks to how everyone’s Instagram feeds and stories filled with glamorous airport check-ins have transformed the travel experience.

Showcasing outfits, holiday destinations, and some non-specific beach sunsets are becoming the new currency of 'cool', and all eyes now are finding the perfect airport outfit to accompany their travels.

Assembling the perfect airport outfit is essential not just for comfort and functionality but also to keep your feed on point.

Backgrid

Over recent times we have seen the likes of Sascha and Malia Obama sport some comfy outfits to the airport, or Angelina Jolie epitomizing quiet luxury, but the real question lies in what makes a great airport outfit. Ideally, it should serve a dual purpose: it should be curated enough to still turn heads, yet practical enough to handle the hustle of airport security and the confines of the often randomly selected airplane seats.

Mile-high facials, staple sweats, luxe duffles, and more. These are the best airport outfits for summer 2024.

Dressed For The Destinations

Highsnobiety

The clue is in the name here. This airport outfit inspiration is for the people who are either in need of saving on luggage space or are already manifesting their holiday before arriving by already wearing some of the key items they will need for their summer vacation.

The essentials include some all-purpose sunglasses, and by that, I mean ones that fit most outfits stylishly as well as hide the after-party bags under the eyes.

A combination of cotton and linen shirt is ideal to keep fresh, while any shorts and sandals combo complement the look.

Here the goal is to inspire everyone at the airport to give up the 9-5 and book the holidays they have been dreaming of.

The Must-Have Comfortable Airport Outfit

Highsnobiety

Careful here. This outfit inspiration is essential for long flights only, so please skip it if you are flying domestically for less than 2 hours and can’t cope with wearing actual trousers. This is the real world, we wear real clothes here.

This airport outfit inspiration is for the ones flying across timezones, going to different destinations in which language and culture differ. Hopefully, you got yourself a little extra-legroom space and already have 2 or 3 movies in mind to binge-watch above the clouds.

A nice heavy pair of sweatpants is central to this outfit. Paired with an oversized soft hoodie and comfortable sneakers, you’ll be guaranteed to find solace in the long hours you’ll be seated.

The Airport Outfit Preparing You For Everything

Highsnobiety

Another outfit to wear at the airport I highly respect comes from the gorp-core enthusiasts out there when they are all decked out in technical gear in their hike from parking lot to security check, to gate, to destination.

The abundance of pockets on cargo pants or shorts and multipurpose jackets offers ample space for all your travel essentials. Not giving up on comfort, this outfit is about making sure that everyone around you understands that you are about smart, efficient travel, and you are probably on your way to an adventure holiday rather than an all-inclusive beach resort.

The Airport Is Your Runway

Highsnobiety

This one is an essential airport outfit for the ones who are hopefully not in a rush and don't mind putting it on at the airport.

Forget sweatpants here. This outfit is for the ones who have fully embraced the airport runway - they know all of their best angles - pestering their friend to grab TMZ-like candids.

Lots of accessories and, hopefully, a somewhat impractical designer bag to truly show off a sense of style. Designer sneakers or leather shoes to power-walk to your gate in and I hope that the wardrobe you’ve checked into the hold is as extravagant as the outfit I just suggested.

Mile-High Beauty

Highsnobiety

We're all too familiar with how frustrating air conditioning can be during summer travel. Building an essential summer airport outfit that shields you from it and other "airport elements" is an absolute must.

This outfit begins and concludes with a large bag to hold all your essential beauty items—oversized sunglasses, hydrating face cream, a water bottle, body wash, and an HS Mag to keep you entertained.

Never Enough Layers

Highsnobiety

An essential tip for the most comfortable airport attire is to embrace layering, allowing for easy adjustments.

A zip-up hoodie is the ideal top to handle the fickle nature of airplane temps and a chore jacket for layering or to ball up into a makeshift pillow. Pair these with comfortable sneakers and straight-leg denim jeans that effortlessly complement any outfit, and you're all set for a smooth journey.

The Timeless Smart Casual Airport Outfit

Highsnobiety

Hopefully you are on a business trip so you always have to look presentable no matter what.

The ideal smart casual airport outfit starts with a nice pair of sunglasses, continues with a comfortable sweater or boxy shirt, and ends with a comfortable pair of slightly wide-leg pants and Wallabies shoes.

Well put-together but not too serious, and striking a perfect balance between well thought out and practical.

Want to keep browsing? Check out the best white tank top for the summer, or head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.