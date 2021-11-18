Alife & Timberland Think 7.5 Inches is Better Than 6

Brand: Alife x Timberland

Model: 7.5in Boot

Release Date: November 19

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Alife and Timberland.

Editor's Notes: You know how it goes – the bigger the boot, the bigger the toe. Something along those lines, anyway.

For all of the big-toed boys and girls out there that are adamant that size matters, Alife has come to answer your prayers.

Alife and Timberland, bread and butter. Few brands have mastered the ability to connect and create products with purpose like these two. Their long and harmonious relationship has born many babies, with their most recent efforts giving life to the classic 3-eye lug boat shoe.

Both brands are synonymous with New York, and as such, their affairs go deep on the NYC love. Case in point – the Beef 'n' Broc colored lug boat shoe from the last collection.

Fall/Winter 2021, the season of cold, is all about boots. Alife's invite to lace-up comes in the form of Timberland's most iconic product, the 6-inch boot, or in this case, the 7.5.

The two-piece collaboration toys with proportion by doubling up the boot's padded collar, reaching new heights while maintaining all of the details we know and love of the silhouette. In short – they're premium, waterproof, rugged, and just a little bit taller.

Two styles of the new 7.5-inch boot are available. No Timberland boot collection is complete without a classic "Wheat" colorway, and Alife's remix is no exception. While the traditional finish is sure to be the most popular, the second style – decked out in a wrinkly brown leather – is sure to please, too.

