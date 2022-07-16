Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Andy Warhol’s New "Cars" Exhibit Hits the Gas on the Artist’s Renaissance Era

Written by Morgan Smith in Art & Design
2022 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
1 / 4

Let's face it — Andy Warhol is having a moment again, folks. Fashion's obviously infatuated, seeing as Bottega Veneta revisited a previous Warhol campaign for the brand and Junya Watanabe recently presented garments emblazoned with Warhol's most celebrated works. Not to mention, with an immensely popular Netflix documentary out and original $225-priced Marilyn Monroe portraits now selling for $195 million, Gen Z would say the late pop artist is indeed trending right now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So, what's next up for the 2022 Warhol reawakening? Warhol's famous Cars series, his very last commission before his untimely passing, will go on display stateside for the first time in over 30 years starting on July 23.

Shortly after his Brooklyn Museum presentation, the latest Warhol exhibit is set to show at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA, unveiling Warhol's renowned artwork series of Mercedes-Benz rides alongside a few IRL vehicles straight from Warhol's famed collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

No, seriously, the 1937 W 125, 1970 C 111-II, 1954 W 196, Daimler Motor Carriage, Mylord Coupe, and Type 400 Tourenwagen are amongst the tangible (but, please don't touch), recherché car models that will be sitting next to their vibrantly illustrated counterparts.

Indeed, the latest installation, titled "Andy Warhol: Cars – Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection," is enough to satisfy any art lover while also making the most bona fide vintage car enthusiasts shed a tear of joy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It should come as no surprise that Warhol's original Car series was commissioned by none other than Mercedes-Benz itself in 1986, considering the series touts nothing but the most precious Mercedes-Benz cars.

Muli-Nr. 20, Mercedes 15/70/100 PS Offener Tourenwagen, Baujahr 1925.
Mercedes Benz AG
1 / 6

The collection, which honored the German luxury vehicle company's centennial anniversary, was initially meant to include 80 pieces. However, only 49 artworks were created due to the unexpected passing of Warhol in 1987.

Since then, German and Austrian art aficionados have had the pleasure of bestowing their eyes upon the Cars series, as the entire series has only been displayed twice in its lifetime, specifically in those locales.

Now, the "Andy Warhol: Cars – Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection" gives stateside Warholians and automobile fanciers a chance to marvel at the artist's most notable creation and the next (but certainly not the last) phase in the enduring Warhol renaissance.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Forget KAWS Companions, Kidrobot Is Our Latest Obsession
  • For $250, MSCHF Will Sell You an Original Fake Andy Warhol
  • These Andy Warhol NFTs Just Sold for $3.38 Million
  • From KAWS to Warhol: Here's a Fast Guide to Spotting Fake Art
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now