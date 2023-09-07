Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Ann Demeulemeester Is a Perfumer Now, Too

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Belgian fashion legend Ann Demeulemeester is releasing her first fragrance, simply titled "A." From the bottle to the juice itself, it's a creation that's as stark as her darkly glamorous designs.

Available online and at select Ann D stores, A was apparently formulated by Demeulemeester herself. "Crafted personally by Ann Demeulemeester through a lifelong instinctive study of notes and associations, the fragrance transmits the poetic purity and structured serenity of the designer's enduring oeuvre," a press release states.

In other words: Instead of collaborating with a seasoned perfumer, the designer took matters into her own hands (or rather, nose).

1 / 3
Ann Demeulemeester

Fleeting bergamot and lemon give way to a heavier, longer-lasting base of clove, cinnamon, leather, and sandalwood. There are florals, too — namely, jasmine and rose, which comprise the heart of the fragrance.

Even more striking than the scent is the bottle. One side of the lithe, glass column is covered by a black, semi-matte label. The back of the label bears the letter A, visible only when the bottle is turned to the side.

Demeulemeester departed her eponymous label in 2013 and later returned as an advisor in 2021. Since her reentrance, she has expanded beyond apparel, launching her own furniture and homeware collection.

An in-house design team crafted the brand's seasonal collections from 2020 through 2022, when Ludovic de Saint Sernin was appointed creative director. He resigned just six months later, succeeded by Stefano Gallici.

Ann Demeulemeester's first fragrance serves as an elegant reminder that Gallici's debut collection for the brand debuts at Paris Fashion Week in just a few weeks. All eyes — and noses — on the evolving label.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Meditations on Scent With Andreas Keller, the Socrates of Smell
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Affordable Sweatpants You Can Cop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Retro Basketball Shoes to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • belgian designers
    14 Designers That Prove Belgium Is a Fashion Hub
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Ann Demeulemeester Fragrance Perfume
    Ann Demeulemeester Is a Perfumer Now, Too
    • Beauty
  • Swatch & Blancpain's Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms diving watch collaboration, designed in homage to the planet's five oceans
    Diving Into Swatch x Blancpain's Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms
    • Watches
  • Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox leave a hotel on September 5, 2023, he in a denim puffer with cargo pants to match and she in a blazer and knee-high boots.
    It's 93°F Outside — Perfect Weather For MGK's Denim Puffer Jacket!
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Producer-Core? AMIRI Says “Why Not?”
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023