A.P.C. (D E F G) ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
A.P.C.
Brand: A.P.C x ASICS

Model: GEL-SONOMA 15-50

Release Date: Available now

Price: $185

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: There's no denying the finesse that the Kiko Konstadinov Design Studio has brought to the world of ASICS Sportstyle. Its renaissance has led a sharp rise toward the top end of the industry, delivering arguably some of the year's greatest silhouette – through both collaborations and general releases.

In a contentious battle for the top spot between Teddy Santis' New Balance, Nike's co-creative catalog, adidas, and ASICS, it's difficult to pick a definitive winner; but ASICS certainly deserves strong leaning.

Kiko has put the work in to rediscover and refine some of the greatest silhouettes that the ASICS archive has to offer. Through a sharp focus on the tooling that has made these silhouettes such heavy favorites, the designer's design studio has recaptured the magic that catapulted them to stardom throughout the early 2000s.

One such silhouette that was thrust back into the spotlight to great success was the GEL-SONOMA 15-50. Touching down with a standard iteration, as well as a GORE-TEX-equipped, brightly toned two-pack, the GEL-SONOMA 15-50 was quickly adopted by the fashion industry before settling into a comfortable silence.

Now, it's back, courtesy of A.P.C. Recapturing the magic of this year's bold colorings, the collaboration offers a flagship blend of blue, purple, and green, while two additional colorways keep it simple with bases of beige and black elevated with the same touches of blue.

