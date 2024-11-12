Aries Turn Salomon's Trail Clogs Into Full-Blown Technical Sneakers (EXCLUSIVE)

The Aries x Salomon Snowclog isn’t your typical outdoor clog. In fact, it isn’t really a clog at all.

Riffing off the original Snowclog — a simple slip-on with a spiky-toothed sole unit, brought back from the Salomon archives earlier this year — this collaboration presents the outdoorsy shoe in a different light.

The trail clog has become a full-blown trail sneaker: with laces and all!

"To start with it wasn't easy, the Snowclog has a much softer and lighter construction than the shoes Salomon has become synonymous with. There was a certain amount of risk involved in working on something so new and dramatically different," Sofia Prantera, the founder of Aries, tells Highsnobiety.

Salomon

"The original Snowclog is a slip-on, so we decided to add recognizable Salomon details to the silhouette and turn the upper into a sneaker."

Salomon

The newly revamped Snowclog brings with it extra paneling on the upper, including a protective front bumper around the toebox alongside technical mesh and leather overlays. It is, except for its fully recyclable, all-terrain sole unit, an entirely redesigned shoe.

"We are super proud that the Snowclog feels new and exciting," says Prantera. "It is not just a [new] colorway, but a completely different silhouette and construction that is sustainable, comfortable, innovative, and affordable."

Salomon

After having completely reinvented the Salomon Snowclog, Aries' finishing touch to the model is an airbrush-style stripe running across both sides of the shoe’s upper: there’s the option of a green stripe against a black base or an orange stripe against a silvery gray build.

"We loved the idea of working on the Snowclog because of its history and ties to early snowboarding," says Prantera.

"There is something really nostalgic about that period in sports and fashion. We often reference Ray Gun and David Carson's work, it was so groundbreaking and also really defined the graphics and flavor of that time, the Snowclog embodies the look of that era."

While Aries does consistently supply fans with co-branded collections (rarely does a month go by without an Aries collaboration) it is interesting to note that this isn’t the brand’s first technical, toggle-laced, snowboard-inspired sneaker of the year.

Salomon

Back in September, Aries pulled off a similar trick, taking PUMA’s velcro-strapped Mostro sneaker and transforming it with more technical fabrics and the addition of laces.

Aries might not be a brand you think of as being at the intersection of streetwear and outdoor gear, however, inspired by the innovative Y2K snowboarding scene, it is quietly releasing collaborations that fill that niche. And there are few better labels to explore stylish technical wear with than Salomon.

"Both brands worked together in perfect harmony to push the limits of the original [Snowclog] design and develop it into something new but still familiar," says Prantera.

"In every collaboration, the magic happens when there is a perfect balance between pushing boundaries and respecting a brand's heritage. Aries normally does the pushing but in this case, we found a very collaborative partner happy to explore new ground and assist us with the technological know-how that allowed us to make it possible."

Available from November 14, priced at $165, the Aries x Salomon sneaker certainly sees the Snowclog explore new ground. However, this debut collaboration also sees Aries dive into more technical fashion territory.

As with all good collaborations, this is one rooted in innovation and newness for both parties.