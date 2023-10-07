Sign up to never miss a drop
A$AP Rocky Makes Fatherly Dressin' Look Easy

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

A$AP Rocky is having a great and, might I add, fly birthday week. Although, the musician is usually superbly dressed, even during casual errands. I assume a couple of Bottega birthday 'fits are light work for Pretty Flacko.

The point is Rocky looks good, period.

Continuing his b-day festivities, Rocky hit up New Jersey's RPM Raceway for another private celebration, dressed head-to-toe in yet another effortless Bottega Veneta ensemble.

Indeed, another day, another great Rocky x Bottega moment. The musician and the Italian luxury house are a match made in style heaven. Trompe l'oiel leather daddy 'fits tell no lies.

For the latest, Rocky dons a relaxed, safe green suit that looks linen-like. But with Bottega, materials aren't always what they seem.

Bottega Veneta's chunky woven Haddock loafers peaked under Rocky's perfectly baggy trousers while the "Riot" artist slung the brand's green-colored Cabat bag over his shoulder.

The Hermès briefcase, the Bottega's pink Andiamo, and now, this? Oh, to be a fly on the wall in Rocky's closet of murses.

As a pair of big aviator shades shielded his eyes, and another joint hung from his lips, Rocky wasn't just a regular dad. He was a cool Bottega dad. But we kind of knew that already.

Of course, Rocky's stylish equal and billionaire beauty mogul Rihanna wasn't too far behind, advancing her style reign in Miu Miu denim, Balenciaga's black pumps, and Gucci shades.

Together, the stylish parents looked pretty unbothered amidst the talks of alleged sneak disses, and rightfully so. Who cares. Let 'em talk.

More fashion-filled family portraits, (hopefully) music, and stylish couple looks from the Mayers, please.

