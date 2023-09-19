Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Rihanna & Rocky's Family Photos Are a Stylish Affair, Of Course

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

After what felt like days of endless gloomy rain, the sun finally came out — and ironically, so did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family photos. What a coincidence.

In the latest family flicks, we see Rihanna and A$AP Rocky joined by their eldest son, RZA, while also introducing their newest son, Riot Rose. I see they've got an R thing going: Riot, RZA, Robyn (Rihanna's real name), and Rakim (Rocky).

Of course, Rihanna and Rocky's family photos aren't your average family flicks hanging on the wall at nana's crib. Nah, theirs look fresh off the paparazzi and extra stylish.

Let's get into the looks, shall we? Rihanna opted for a seemingly deep navy blue jumpsuit-boots (jumpsoots?) layered under a roomy denim jacket finished with a corset-like cut. Her "Mom" ring shining bright on her finger, of course.

Meanwhile, Rocky wore another full Bottega Veneta ensemble, including a trompe l'oeil leather tank, jeans, shacket, and boots — advancing his brand obsessions and dad drip simultaneously.

The kiddos? Adorable and also fitted up. We see baby Timbs and pink outfits dress baby Riot Rose (Do we spy some Issey Miyake pleats?). At the same time, RZA sported a leather jacket layered over a colorblock henley shirt paired with some simple jeans.

For RZA's footwear, he sported those gleaming FENTY x PUMA King Avanti sneakers again. The little one had pairs long before the partnership's official re-launch.

In February, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy like only she could, turning her Super Bowl halftime performance into a musical baby bump reveal. Iconic.

Fast forward to August 3, another star is born, with Rihanna and Rocky reportedly welcoming Riot Rose into the world.

Riot Rose is less than a year old and has already nabbed a Louis Vuitton campaign and even attended the Met Gala — all from the womb, I might add.

Welcome, Riot Rose! And thank you Rihanna & A$AP for the beautiful photos, soon to be on family portrait moodboards everywhere.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Only Person Outdressing Rocky & Rihanna Is Their Baby
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Summer, We're Big on Big Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Matching Set is Truly Like No Other
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • rihanna asap riot rose
    Rihanna & Rocky's Family Photos Are a Stylish Affair, Of Course
    • Style
  • Skepta Mains Collection
    London Fashion Week Has Its Buzz Back
    • Style
  • kith new balace 1700
    KITH's New Balance 1700s Said "O, Canada!"
    • Sneakers
  • Kith toronto store
    It's Official: Kith Announces Toronto Flagship
    • Culture
  • burberry ss24
    Welcome to Daniel Lee's BurBERRY Summer
    • Style
  • Son Heung-Min
    Son Heung-min Wins Burberry's London Derby
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023