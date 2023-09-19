Rihanna & Rocky's Family Photos Are a Stylish Affair, Of Course

After what felt like days of endless gloomy rain, the sun finally came out — and ironically, so did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family photos. What a coincidence.

In the latest family flicks, we see Rihanna and A$AP Rocky joined by their eldest son, RZA, while also introducing their newest son, Riot Rose. I see they've got an R thing going: Riot, RZA, Robyn (Rihanna's real name), and Rakim (Rocky).

Of course, Rihanna and Rocky's family photos aren't your average family flicks hanging on the wall at nana's crib. Nah, theirs look fresh off the paparazzi and extra stylish.

Let's get into the looks, shall we? Rihanna opted for a seemingly deep navy blue jumpsuit-boots (jumpsoots?) layered under a roomy denim jacket finished with a corset-like cut. Her "Mom" ring shining bright on her finger, of course.

Meanwhile, Rocky wore another full Bottega Veneta ensemble, including a trompe l'oeil leather tank, jeans, shacket, and boots — advancing his brand obsessions and dad drip simultaneously.

The kiddos? Adorable and also fitted up. We see baby Timbs and pink outfits dress baby Riot Rose (Do we spy some Issey Miyake pleats?). At the same time, RZA sported a leather jacket layered over a colorblock henley shirt paired with some simple jeans.

For RZA's footwear, he sported those gleaming FENTY x PUMA King Avanti sneakers again. The little one had pairs long before the partnership's official re-launch.

In February, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy like only she could, turning her Super Bowl halftime performance into a musical baby bump reveal. Iconic.

Fast forward to August 3, another star is born, with Rihanna and Rocky reportedly welcoming Riot Rose into the world.

Riot Rose is less than a year old and has already nabbed a Louis Vuitton campaign and even attended the Met Gala — all from the womb, I might add.

Welcome, Riot Rose! And thank you Rihanna & A$AP for the beautiful photos, soon to be on family portrait moodboards everywhere.