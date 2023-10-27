Sign up to never miss a drop
A$AP Rocky Is a Man of the Murse

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

There are no two ways about it: A$AP Rocky is out-dressing us all right now. 

The rapper, who earlier this week became PUMA’s latest creative director, has made a habit of outfitting himself impeccably of late no matter the occasion.

His latest look, which was spotted as he arrived at Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows members-only club on October 26, is a deceptively spenny one. So much so that if it weren't for the Gucci Jackie slung over his shoulder, Rocky's could well be verging on quiet luxury territory.

Even still, the rapper's double-denim concoction, white tee, and Bottega bootie ensemble screams subtle opulence, while the bag, one of Gucci's most iconic, inadvertently adds itself to Rocky's ever-growing list of luxury carriers like the Hermès briefcase and Bottega's Andiamo and Cabat bag that came before it.

Oh what I’d give for a sneak peek of Rocky's murse museum!

Of course, Rocky dressing splendidly isn't anything new. In fact, since he became a dad for the first time last year, he's upped his personal style game considerably.

On his 35th birthday, for example, he went from dad to grandpa by way of an elderly sweater over a shirt 'n tie. Days later he spun up another one of his splendor Bottega Veneta ensembles as he and Rihanna hit up New Jersey's RPM Raceway.

On the flipside, though, Rocky also does casual dressing well. Last week, heading to his West Hollywood music studio, he donned Supreme’s new Dickies collaboration days before its official release and in turn proved that it isn’t only high-end luxury labels that take his fancy.

Put simply: Rocky is out dressing everyone right now. It doesn't matter whether he's on a date night with RiRi, at a premiere, or wandering the streets of Hollywood, he's dressing to impress and this latest look is just another lesson in the art of effortless dressing from A$AP Rocky, the master himself.

