ASICS' Criminally Underrated Sneaker Enters a Beautiful Villain Era

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

ASICS' GEL-KAYANO 14s and GT-2160s may be the popular kids at the ASICS table. But don't sleep on the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 sneaker, 'cause it's just as fire as its counterparts. Care for an example? Treat thine eyes to the latest ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 shoe.

The ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 sneaker makes a bold step into the scene with its latest scheme, a weirdly intriguing mixture of gleaming purples, popping pinks, and black. Oh, and don't forget the splashes of neon green sprinkled throughout the meshy sneaker.

After taking in the excellent colors, the latest GEL-NIMBUS 9 almost instantly makes me wonder: "Why so serious?"

The ASICS sneaker certainly gives off heavy Joker vibes. Some are going with Joaquin Phoenix's version of the famous Batman villain, but I'm getting more Heath Ledger's Joker with this ASICS shoe.

Regardless, when an ASICS sneaker looks this good in such a villainous outfit, it's probably better to ask: why so beautiful?

Debuted in 2007, the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 sneaker upholds ASICS traditional comfort but better. The once-distance trainer is often described as walking on a cloud (that explains the NIMBUS part).

As ASICS rose and rose in popularity in recent years, the brand has released a variety of appealing colorways for the GEL-NIMBUS 9 model. Whether it's the understated elegance of quiet pearly spins or bold color explosions powered by Brain Dead, the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 sneaker consistently delivers.

Like a few other ASICS, the GEL-NIMBUS 9 is also a sneaker that wears its pinks pretty well. By the way, I'm still not over those "Candy Floss" pairs (please bring them back, ASICS).

I say all of this to say: even in its villain era, the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 sneaker stuns. Period.

There is no hard release date for the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 "Purple/Night Shade" sneaker. But good news! The devilishly good shoe is expected to arrive before the year is out.

Fingers and toes crossed for a spooky season launch.

