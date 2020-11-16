Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Here's Where To Cop ASICS Sneakers For Less Than 40 Dollars

Written by Alek Rose in Style
ASICS
1 / 10

Founded in 1977 in Japan, ASICS has grown to become one of the premier labels in the world of performance running. That’s thanks to a firm focus on comfort and support, without letting style take a backseat. While ASICS still leads the game in terms of performance runners, the brand has also blown open the doors to the lifestyle sneaker game with ranges like the ASICS Gel Lyte, and the ASICS Gel Kayano.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Seeing as ASICS is as well respected in running circles as it is by sneakerheads, a browse through the discounted clearance pages should be a no-brainer. With up to 60 percent off some of the brand’s most popular styles, from runners to everyday rotation fillers, this is a discounted ticket to your ideal seasonal collection.

shop the sale

The details

What: Up to 60 percent discount When: For a limited time Code: No code, just click here to shop the sale

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Her Handmade Handbags Are, Proudly, a Dime a Dozen
  • This Season, GAP Unwraps the Gift of Giving
  • Every Single Piece of Miu Miu Hits, Even the Hats
What To Read Next
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker
  • Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now