Kiko Scores Another Home Run With the ASICS UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9

Brand: ASICS

Model: UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9

Release Date: Available now

Price: $195

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Here's something that'll come as no surprise – Kiko Kostadinov, once again, has knocked it out of the park for ASICS with the launch of the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9.

Nothing was the same. No, not the 2013 Drake album; nothing was the same since Kiko stepped up to the plate as Creative Director at ASICS Sportstyle, revigorating signature styles from the brand's archive and introducing future legend status silhouettes.

I'm a big sneaker fan, but growing up ASICS just wasn't it. You'd only ever spot a pair at school during P.E (that's physical education, by the way), and you'd never catch the brand in conversation.

It was in my late teens, towards the end of secondary school, during Tumblr's peak, when ASICS came onto my radar, byways of the GEL-LYTE III and Ronnie Fieg.

It was Kiko's early collaborations that really sparked the match that ASICS needed to be desirable across the board – not just for diehard sneakerheads. Every drop hit hard, making his appointment a no-brainer.

Since then, nearly every silhouette dropped under Sportstyle has been a certified banger. The GEL-PRELEUS? Banger. HN2-S Protoblast? Say no more. Finally, the brand can stand toe-to-toe with some of the calendar's biggest drops from Nike, YEEZY, and New Balance.

I'm a huge fan of the brand's forward direction, and the nature-inspired UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS™ 9 is a testament to that.

Built with a mid-2000s aesthetic, the silhouette is comprised of more than 30% recycled materials alongside GEL technology for a soft stride. Its release comes with four color options, built on bases of blue, green, burgundy, and turquoise.

Like many Kiko ASICS styles, the colorways are statements – the finishing touches to any outfit.

