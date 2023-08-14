Austin Butler Is as Good at Dressing Down as He Is Dressing Up

Austin Butler is, by all accounts, a suit guy. Whether he’s donning some Celine or Prada (two of his favorites when it comes to suiting), the Elvis star has become synonymous with a good ol’ fashioned blazer.

Still, don’t let his penchant for opulence fool you into thinking that Austin Butler isn’t partial to more relaxed ensembles from time-to-time, too. Because, after all, he isn’t raiding the fridge of his Los Angeles home at 2am wearing a black velvet Saint Laurent tuxedo now is he?

On August 13 for instance, the 31-year-old was seen wearing a look that’s the antithesis of what we’ve come to expect from Austin Butler: a plain white T-shirt, adidas tracksuit bottoms, and adidas Sambas.

Spotted at Trancas Market picking up a bouquet of flowers for his girlfriend Kaia Gerber (and subconsciously revving his inner Morrissey perhaps), Butler’s look — which was rounded out with a NASA cap and sunglasses — was a far cry from the red carpet looks we’ve come to associate with him, although one we’re certainly keen on seeing more of.

RMBI/LESE / BACKGRID

While Butler’s look isn’t reinventing the wheel by any stretch of the imagination, it is yet another example of the neverending popularity of the adidas Samba.

Ever since its rise up the sneaker rankings in 2020, the low-profile silhouette has become the shoe of choice for everyone, including names like Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and Butler’s girlfriend, Gerber. I mean, nowadays people are even customizing their Sambas too.

An Austin Butler seal of approval though is yet another sign (as if it needed one) that the Samba, which was named as one of the hottest products of 2022 by Lyst, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

It's also a part of the proof that Austin Butler isn’t only good at dressing up, but he’s a natural at dressing down too.