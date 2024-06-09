Sign up to never miss a drop
Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Just Got Blue-tifully Better

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Bad Bunny and adidas are back with another banger, a very good-looking Gazelle sneaker. The two have dished out several solid collaborations over the ye, but the latest is shaping up to be their best creation yet.

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle shoe recently emerged in a stunning blue colorway, nicknamed "San Juan," according to the gilded stamp on the side.

A quick geography lesson here: San Juan is the capital of Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny's home country. Bad Bunny's beautiful blue Gazelles quite literally mirror San Juan's majestic waters (I'm thankful that I've witnessed them IRL).

Of course, that's probably the point with Benito's newest adidas shoes — a beautiful homage to the, well, beautiful place that birthed him.

Bad Bunny first teased his adidas Gazelle collab in February, previewing the slim pairs in a more understated white paint job with pretty impressive details.

For starters, the collaborative Gazelle sneakers offered plentiful textures above the sole, like creamy leather toppling over velvety touches.

Some more eye-catching features include the breathable perforated toe box and the traditional adidas sizing tag now showcased on the outside heel versus inside the sneaker.

Underfoot, the Gazelle shoe presents its traditional gum sole, which looks slightly raised for the Bad Bunny collaboration. Expect the same nice construction to translate to the "San Juan" iterations.

There is still no word on when the debut colorway will release (yet). However, the Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle "San Juan" is expected to drop sometime in June. It's perfect timing, honestly, for such a summer-worthy colorway.

After trippy Response CLs and chunk-tastic Forum spins (those deliciously thicc Campuses, too), Bad Bunny and adidas have done it again. But blue-tifully better.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
