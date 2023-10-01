Balenciaga Summer 2024 Has Arrived

It's October 1. Day six of Paris Fashion Week. It's time for Balenciaga's Summer 2024 runway presentation.

Balenciaga hasn't revealed many details surrounding its Summer 2024 (the brand's swiped its Instagram clean), save some teasers served a là Kim K.

Ahead of the show, the SKIMS CEO sported unreleased pieces, including a reworked Alpinestars jackets, from the Summer 2024 collection. Perhaps, we'll see some more motorcycle pieces sprinkled into the Summer 2024 offering, like FW23's surprising footwear.

Since the child ad controversy, Balenciaga has taken a more subtle approach to design, evident with its theatric-free Spring 2024 and FW23 collections (compared to past seasons of noodle scarfs, leather trash bags, and pre-trashed shoes).

It's safe to assume similar toned-down energy will follow with the Summer 2024 collection.

Following the Summer 2024 show, an exclusive launch is set to go down on Balenciaga's website and select stores, per the brand's Instagram stories. It's unknown what the release will entail. But with Balenciaga, be ready for anything.