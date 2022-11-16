For $500 Soap & $900 Dog Bowls, Exit Through Balenciaga's Gift Shop

Balenciaga Objects, home of the haute couture water bottle, is back with another collection of insanely luxe collectibles including homeware, pet accessories, and over-the-top tchotchkes.

Where to begin? Let's start big — if you're looking to spruce up your living room, Balenciaga offers a bench made of what appears to be a "Princess and the Pea"-style stack of fabric fastened together by a series of zip ties.

What better to accessorize a Balenciaga-branded bench with than Balenciaga-branded pillows and blankets? Also in cozy accoutrements, the maison is re-releasing its range of "Balenciaga Hotels & Resorts" homeware, a selection of bedding, towels, bathmats, and plates that mimic the branding of big-name chains such as Marriot and Hilton.

Your pets can get in on the cult of Demna, too. Heart-shaped pet beds, spiky food bowls, and a matching harness and collar will make any owner wonder: how much is too much when it comes to my dog? (Answer: the limit does not exist.)

Other notable objects: bag and shoe-shaped flower vases, branded to-go coffee cups, a matte black yoga mat, bar soap, a rabbit-shaped incense holder, and masking tape (including the yellow caution tape donned by Kim Kardashian).

Balenciaga's laser cube, sneaker sculpture, and hooded travel pillow will re-release with the drop, slated for November 21.

As usual, you can expect to hefty price tags. Our editors clocked a couple of figures — $500 for the soap and $900 for the dog bowl — before dollar amounts mysteriously disappeared from Balenciaga's website (at least temporarily).

The holiday gifting ante has officially been upped. Deck the halls in boughs of Balenciaga!