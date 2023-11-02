Sign up to never miss a drop
Balenciaga Is Self-Conscious

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
Balenciaga

Balenciaga is feeling quite bashful these days, as you can tell from "It's Different," the luxury label's latest ad campaign. The imagery offers the typical photos of Balenciaga's latest wares but the focus is shared by some lightly self-deprecating lingo.

Some photos self-consciously claim to be "probably not what you're looking for" while others gawkily attest that each shoe and bag is "different."

Another claims that Balenciaga's bags and shoes are "no blabla," whatever that means. Once upon a time, I'd assume it's a send-up of the one-liners gave so many fashion biz ads their bite but now it feels like Balenciaga meekly affirming that its usual prankery is out the window.

Balenciaga

The campaign is indeed a more introverted presentation than we're used to from Balenciaga, which not so long ago would blast its goods out into the world with wordless bravado, confident in its ability to provoke through angular design alone.

Remember that only a year ago, though, Balenciaga was about to enter a vortex of controversy created by a pair of unrelated ad campaigns — perhaps the move to model-free, visuals-only ads is a subconscious response to the child models that set the internet alight.

Balenciaga

Earlier this year, Balenciaga emerged from post-controversy isolation a changed brand, more inward-looking and less brash. Its focus is on core silhouettes and surefire bestsellers, with some room for newness and the occasional cheeky reference between the navel-gazing. Today's Balenciaga is entirely divorced from its provocateur past.

Balenciaga's first-ever ski collection, for instance, is mostly a retread of familiar Demna touchstones, delivering familiar fare rather than anything terribly adventurous.

As a result of Balenciaga's timidity, upstarts have overtaken Balenciaga as the fashion industry's resident anti-establishmentarians, though I'd argue that even without the fanfare it once received, Demna's work remains vital.

Balenciaga describes its new campaign as "tongue-in-cheek" but hard not to read at least some self-awareness in there, too.

There are still a lot of people post-controversy for whom Balenciaga is certainly not what they're looking for, and the house seems conscious of that. And Balenciaga's fans almost certainly gravitate to it because, yes, it certainly is different.

But maybe we could use just a little more blabla. At least some of the old blabla, even.

