New Craig Green x adidas Stan Smiths? Coming Up Lickety-SPLIT

In 2022, Craig Green debuted its latest adidas collab during the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, alongside some extra-deconstructed collaborative sandals harkening fans back to the BC days of footwear. Like only Craig Green could.

Following those perfect Scuba Stan Smiths, Craig Green returns with two new, innovative takes on the iconic silhouette: the BOOST STAN and SPLIT STAN.

First, let's dive into the SPLIT STAN. As its name suggests, the shoe comes to us as a halved Stan Smith with a branded rubber detail protruding from the divide.

Offered in three tonal colorways (black, white, and khaki), the rest of the monochromatic shoe gets a taste of extra-smooth leather, topped with some standard co-branding moments.

Then, there's the Craig Green x adidas BOOST Stan, which sees adidas' BOOST material applied to the Stan Smith from collar to sole.

Aside from the entirely BOOST build, the Boost Stan preserves classic Stan Smith classic details like the three perforated Three-Stripe placement, Stan Smith and Trefoil branding. Plus, the shoe comes in three understated schemes: white, black, and silver.

Roughly a year after their debut, fans will finally get the chance to cop Craig Green's adidas BOOST STAN and SPLIT STAN on September 14, made available on adidas' website, CONFIRMED app, and select stockists.

In the mood for new Craig Green x adidas Stan Smiths? They're coming up lickety-split (extra emphasis on the split part).