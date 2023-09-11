Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Craig Green x adidas Stan Smiths? Coming Up Lickety-SPLIT

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 8
adidas

In 2022, Craig Green debuted its latest adidas collab during the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, alongside some extra-deconstructed collaborative sandals harkening fans back to the BC days of footwear. Like only Craig Green could.

Following those perfect Scuba Stan Smiths, Craig Green returns with two new, innovative takes on the iconic silhouette: the BOOST STAN and SPLIT STAN.

First, let's dive into the SPLIT STAN. As its name suggests, the shoe comes to us as a halved Stan Smith with a branded rubber detail protruding from the divide.

Offered in three tonal colorways (black, white, and khaki), the rest of the monochromatic shoe gets a taste of extra-smooth leather, topped with some standard co-branding moments.

1 / 2
adidas

Then, there's the Craig Green x adidas BOOST Stan, which sees adidas' BOOST material applied to the Stan Smith from collar to sole.

1 / 6
adidas

Aside from the entirely BOOST build, the Boost Stan preserves classic Stan Smith classic details like the three perforated Three-Stripe placement, Stan Smith and Trefoil branding. Plus, the shoe comes in three understated schemes: white, black, and silver.

Roughly a year after their debut, fans will finally get the chance to cop Craig Green's adidas BOOST STAN and SPLIT STAN on September 14, made available on adidas' website, CONFIRMED app, and select stockists.

In the mood for new Craig Green x adidas Stan Smiths? They're coming up lickety-split (extra emphasis on the split part).

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    adidas Brought Homer Simpson’s Most Relatable GIF to Life
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Polish Up Your Sneaker Rotation with These Silver Kicks
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • sneakers on sale
    The Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale from Across the Internet
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet seen embracing each other in the stands of the US Open
    For a Secretive Couple, Kylie & Timothée Sure Do Smooch a Lot
    • Culture
  • Sandy Liang Spring/Summer 2024
    EXCLUSIVE: A Masterclass in Coquettecore Beauty at Sandy Liang SS24
    • Beauty
  • moncler-bleu-mode-gozzilah
    Moncler’s Trailgrip Through The Eyes Of Bleu Mode and Gozzilah
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear clothes from Eckhaus Latta's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    Custom Vans & Casual Contrasts at Eckhaus Latta SS24
    • Style
  • nike jordan holiday 2023 retro
    Seasons Greetings from Jordan's Holiday 2023 Retro Lineup
    • Sneakers
  • matchesfashion sale
    UP TO 70% OFF JACQUEMUS, AND WANDER & MORE HERE
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023