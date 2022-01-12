The Beats Fit Pro Might Make You Cheat on Your AirPods

Beats' Fit Pro wireless earbuds are finally receiving a global release, and they might just fill that Apple AirPods-shaped hole in your heart.

Picking the perfect pair of earphones, whether you're all for wires or wireless-only, in-ear or over-ear, can be a pretty laborious task.

Most of us (I'm talking to you, un-tech savvy friend) are happy to live with the hyper-convenience of popping out a pair of AirPods, seamlessly connecting, canceling out the noise of the world, and getting on with our day. Pros are my day-to-day, and sure, they're not the world's best wireless earbuds, but they're easy.

At the tail-end of 2021, we saw the release of Apple's Gen 3 AirPods, back to the original design, devoid of active noise canceling (ANC). Quietly, over in the US came a parallel release – the Beats Fit Pro.

When the Beats Fit Pro launched back in November, they promised the best features of the Gen 3 Airpods, alongside the aesthetic and performance that gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts had come to love from the Powerbeats Pro.

Given the reception the new buds received in the States, it would appear these promises were delivered on, garnering a global launch across Europe, Canada, and China, later this month.

Under the hood, the Fit Pros utilize Apple's H1 chip to three listening modes – ANC, Adaptive EQ, and Transparency – alongside spatial audio, 6 hours of playtime per bud (an extra hour on the AirPods Pro), and an additional 21 hours of playback offered by the charging case.

For fans of the Powerbeats, the new wingtip design allows for the same comfort and hold without the bulk, which, when paired with the four new colorways, creates a much more practical and aesthetic lifestyle choice.

All four colorways of the Beats Fit Pros – "Sage Grey," "Black," "White," and "Stone Purple" are available to order from January 24, with shipping from January 28 via Apple and selected retail partners.

