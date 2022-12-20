Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
#BellaHadidBlonde Is About to Take Over BeautyTok

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

It's not a trend until Bella Hadid does it. The mother of all brunettes has officially gone blonde, solidifying our collective shift from the "expensive brunette" craze of summer 2022 to something a little lighter.

Call it the Targaryen effect, call it the Marilyn effect, call it a coincidence — but it seems all of our favorite brunettes have gone blonde in recent months.

Megan Fox, the early 2000s' reigning brunette bombshell, was an early adopter of the trend, debuting Barbie blonde locks in September.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Next came Aubrey Plaza of Parks and Recreation — and more recently, The White Lotus — fame, who traded her trademark umber for platinum in November. ("Extra Extra hot !! Wowie!! Blondie!!" Jennifer Coolidge commented on the Instagram debut of Plaza's new hair.)

Later, Plaza hinted that the switch-up is for a job (perhaps Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which recently started filming?). "Someday the blonde will all make sense," she captioned a follow-up Instagram post.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Now, fashion's favorite nepo baby Bella Hadid is joining the ranks of Hollywood's most iconic blonde-to-brunettes. On December 19, the model took to Instagram Stories to show off her new honey blonde hair.

This isn't the first time the style icon (a natural blonde, by the way) has flirted with lighter hair — in case you forgot, she was briefly blonde in 2019.

Given Hadid's outsize ability to spawn fashion and beauty trends, I wouldn't be surprised if TikTokers and A-listers alike begin lightening their locks. It's only a matter of time until Amelia Gray and Addison Rae go #BellaHadidBlonde.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
