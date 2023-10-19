Big boot season. Whether you like it or not, it's nearing the end of October and that means that it has arrived.

Sandals can be stored away for next year and white sneakers are a risky choice, so the yearly wardrobe transition that occurs in the fall sees leather boots become part of the daily rotation. Sturdy, weatherproof, and warm, it's a style of practical boot that's been used to protect against the elements since time immemorial — there's evidence of leather shoes dating all the way back to 5,500 years ago.

We've picked out some of our favorites to release this season, from classic heeled leather Chelsea boots to rhino Leather stompers courtesy of Balenciaga. Check out 15 of our favorite boots down below.

Keep scrolling for our favorite leather boots.

A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Future 73 6-inch Boot

Future 73 6-inch Boot $295 * A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Buy at Highsnobiety

Re-imagining one of the most iconic boots there is, A-COLD-WALL* turned the Timberland 6-inch Boot laceless with its collaboration. The newly-modeled design retains its functionality with a lug sole that sits underneath a regenerative leather upper.

KidSuperStudios Geometric Suede Boots

Geometric Suede Boots $281 KidSuperStudios Buy at Luisaviaroma

In typical KidSuper fashion, it's given a colorful twist to a classic style of walking boot. This pair comes with swirly panels of suede and leather layered on top of each other for the multi-colored upper.

Our Legacy Corral Boot

Corral Boot $680 Our Legacy Buy at Highsnobiety

A big, tall boot that promises to keep the rain out, this pair from Our Legacy comes crafted in Portuguese cowhide leather that's known for its durability. Plus, it comes with a Vibram cushion sole so you can strap in and enjoy a day's walking in comfort.

Eytys Ortega II Leather Boots

Ortega II Leather Boots $445 Eytys Buy at Matches

This bulky, square-toed boot comes with light brown highlights that almost make you overlook its oversized proportions. Created by EYTYS, the shoe is handmade in Portugal with a handcrafted crepe rubber sole.

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal

From being a functional work boot to finding itself as an essential part of the uniform in subcultures, the Dr Martens' 1460 is a certified icon. This version of the shoe comes with an oil-finished colorway and is made in England.

Jil Sander Leather Chelsea Boots

Leather Chelsea Boots $1410 Jil Sander Buy at Luisaviaroma

A slightly chunkier take on the Chelsea boot, this pair from Jil Sander is made in Italy using calf leather. It's a reworking of the footwear style that found its popularity during swinging London and has remained popular since.

Lemaire Leather Ankle Boots

Leather Ankle Boots $960 Lemaire Buy at Luisaviaroma

Minimal, expertly crafted boots, what else would you expect from Lemaire? The Parisian luxury brand crafted this pair from soft, vegetable-tanned buffalo leather that's sewn together and sealed with leather piping.

ROA Chelsea Boots

ROA has a habit of turning classic footwear models into utilitarian, outdoor-ready shoes. It's upgraded loafers, mary janes, and this is its Vibram-soled take on a Chelsea boot.

Balenciaga Rhino Leather Chelsea Boots

Rhino Leather Chelsea Boots $1500 Balenciaga Buy at mytheresa

A toe box that makes a serious statement, Balenciaga's rhino leather boots are a big and bulky pair of stompers.

Thom Browne Penny-strap Ankle Boots

Penny-strap Ankle Boots $871 Thom Browne Buy at Matches

I love a pair of loafers as much as anyone else but there's no denying that it isn't a practical footwear choice in the cold and the rain. Luckily, Thom Browne has created a leather penny loafer and boot hybrid for year-round loafing.

Toga Virilis Harness Concho-Embellished Leather Boots

Harness Concho-Embellished Leather Boots $544 Toga Virilis Buy at Matches

Toga Virilis' Western-style boots come with the brand's signature silver hardware to decorate its leather harness. Yeehaw!

Bottega Veneta Haddock Boots

Haddock Boots $1600 Bottega Veneta Buy at ssense

Seen worn by A$AP Rocky in his music video for the single RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n), these might look a lot like Timberland's classic 6-inch boot but they are in fact a far more luxurious offering. The boot is made in Italy using smooth calfskin and Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato craftsmanship on the collar.

Ann Demeulemeester Nes Boots

Nes Boots $1700 Ann Demeulemeester Buy at ssense

Undoubtedly the tallest footwear on this list, Ann Demeulemeester's Nes Boots will have the entire bottom half of your leg protected through hard-wearing bovine Leather.

Acne Studios Sprayed Leather Boots

Sprayed Leather Boots $1050 Acne Studios Buy at ssense

Don't worry about getting white paint on these Acne Studios boots, the Scandinavian brand has done it for you with a metallic spray that's found at the toe.

Auralee x Foot The Coacher Suede Boots

Suede Boots $980 Auralee x Foot The Coacher Buy at mytheresa

For those who are sick and tired of getting cold feet, Auralee and The Foot Coacher have some boots for you. This pair has a soft fleece lining with drawcords to ensure a snug fit.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.