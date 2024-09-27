Sweater Vests All Winter, That's the Mantra

We've seen them come back in full force in the summer. If you hopped onto the sweater vest trend, the good news is that the wave hasn't stopped. Better yet, sweaters vests are one of the best garments that you can have in your rotation during the Fall and Winter. They are versatile layering pieces that will keep you warm while giving you a few clout points on the gram.

When choosing a fall sweater vest, or cardigan, knitwear or fall shirts for that matter, it's all about texture and comfort. These pieces bring a cozy, well-worn feel to your fall wardrobe—think thick cable knits, relaxed fits, and soft yarns that you’ll want to live in throughout the season. These sweater vests are designed to provide warmth while offering a laid-back, effortlessly stylish vibe that's perfect for the cooler months.

Sadly, summer is over. With cold weather upon us, we hit the internet to round up some of the best sweater vests around right now; showing you that this staple is worth adding to your 2024 wardrobe.

Shop the best sweater vests for fall right now below.

HS05 Alpaca Abstract Vest

We start off the best sweater vests to wear this fall and winter season with one of our own Highsnobiety in-line designs. Made in Peru, the Alpaca Abstract sweater vest has a loose gauge knit from a blend of soft merino wool and Suri alpaca. The perfect addition for cozy layering any outfit this fall.

Marine Serre Moon Argyle Knit Vest

The Moon Argyle Vest is a standout piece for fall, seamlessly blending the classic argyle pattern with Marine Serre’s iconic moon motif. Its deep blue contours evoke the richness of autumn, making it the perfect layer to complement the season’s earthy tones.

This vest is both a fashion statement and a versatile wardrobe essential, designed to effortlessly elevate your fall looks while reflecting Serre’s unique, modern twist on tradition.

Icecream Striped Knitted Vest

ICECREAM Striped Knitted Vest $170 Buy at ssense

Legendary producer Pharrell Williams and Japanese designer NIGO founded ICECREAM in 2004 as a branch of the duo’s iconic streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club.

True to their nature, this Icecream sweter vest brings a vibrant burst of color to shake up the typical muted tones that dominate fall wardrobes, offering a playful contrast to the usual autumn palette. The perfect way to inject some fresh energy into your seasonal looks delivered by two fashion greats like NIGO and Pharell.

Juun.J Gradient Vest

Hailing from South Korea, Juun.J just gave us the perfect sweater vest for those fall nights out where you want to look both contemporary and timelessly elegant. Sure it comes at a price, but this statement vest will last you forever.

Burberry Detachable Vest

Burberry Detachable Sleeve Wool Sweater $1650 Buy at Burberry

People sleep on Burberry's knitwear. This rollneck heavyweight wool and detachable sweater vest will mark the beginning of a new appreciation for the legendary British brand.

De Bonne Sweater Vest

De Bonne Facture Wool and Alpaca-Blend Sweater Vest $390 Buy at Mr Porter

When the time calls this fall to go out for a few drinks in a nice bar, a clean, elegant and high-quality sweater vest for the occasion is definitely this De Bonne wool vest.

KAPITAL Fair Isle Vest

Kapital Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater Vest $510 Buy at Mr Porter

KAPITAL's Fair Isle sweater vest delivers vintage charm with a modern edge. While its traditional Fair Isle knit pattern exudes a classic feel, the skeletal motif on the back adds a twist that’s unmistakably KAPITAL. Crafted in Japan from a cozy seven-gauge wool blend, this vest works effortlessly on its own or layered over a tee.

