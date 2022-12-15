Function Over Everything, Says Better Gift Shop & Salomon

Brand: Better Gift Shop x Salomon

Editor's Notes: Thanks to Salomon’s global impact, and the huge level of visibility that comes with it, it’s easy to forget what the brand, and more importantly, its sneakers, are all about.

Born in the French Alps, Salomon is one of the industry’s leading high-performance brands; from trail to snow, its products are fine-tuned to tackle harsh environments without sacrificing style.

Its sneakers have transcended trail running, finding their way to the world’s catwalks and cityscapes thanks to the bold style they possess, and yet, that trail heritage remains as strong as ever, especially where its “Advanced” products are concerned.

A far cry from the shrouded silhouettes that MM6 Mason Margiela booted onto the market earlier this year, Better Gift Shop’s offering doubles down on Salomon’s performance foundations to deliver a stylish yet functional finish.

Putting flagship runners to the side, the XAPro 3D Mid GTX steals first base in a palette built on tan, brown, and yellow hues for a finish suited to city and hike.

Light enough to travel in and durable enough to thrive in any situation or environment, this beast packs a punch, making it one of Salomon’s most versatile sneaker silhouettes.

