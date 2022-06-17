Pick Ya Bones for the New BLENDS x Vault by Vans "Magic Tape" Pack

Brand: BLENDS x Vault by Vans

Model: OG Style 36 LX

Release Date: June 18 & July 2

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at BLENDS

Editor's Notes: We’ve probably all beat through a fair few pairs of Vans over the years. Authentics? I couldn’t even begin to put a number on how many I’ve worn to the absolute end. No, I’ve never stepped onto a board, but boy, can that rubber shred.

There aren’t too many shoes out there that are quite as no-frills as a trusted pair of Vans unless perhaps you’re heavy on Converse. They’re easy wearing, simplistic, come in a world of color options, are perfect for summer, make a cheap addition to any rotation, and they’re great for the gym. Deadlifts, trust me.

One thing that you could say holds Vans back in some way is that the blueprint is so perfect it really doesn’t need altering. What more could you possibly want or need from such an easy shoe?

Well, perhaps it isn’t special bells and whistles or fancy technology that elevates a pair of Vans, but a subtle touch of additional California cool – a bit of a flair, some edge.

Well, once again, it is Vault by Vans that has the answer, with another of its winning collaborations. Stepping into the spotlight with its sights set on the OG Style 36 LX is BLENDS.

Unified by their Californian roots, the pair have come together to retouch what is arguably the most iconic design detail on any pair of Vans (besides the waffle sole, of course), the Jazz Stripe logo that sides along the sidewall of the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool.

For this collaboration, that unmistakable detail had been switched out for an interchangeable bone graphic in several colors. Keen eyes will note this isn’t the first time that the duo had released such a pair, as a black colorway released to an instant sellout previously.

This time around, the spooky detail returns to coat the “Marshmallow” and “Green” colorway, rounding off the “Magic Tape” pack.

