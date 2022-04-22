Bodega's ASICS GEL-MC PLUS Kicks Remind Me of Easter Eggs

Brand: Bodega x ASICS

Editor’s Notes: Hey, I think you missed an Easter egg — oh, wait, it's just Bodega's latest ASICS collab.

While the Bodega x ASICS GEL-MC PLUS sneakers are a little late for Easter, the shoes' pastel hues are still more than satisfactory for the remainder of the Spring 2022 season.

Bodega dresses the Shigeyuki Mitsui-designed ASICS GEL-MC PLUS with yellow, blue, mint, and even orange, delivering an appropriate color dusting on the upper. Grey then neutralizes the shoe's pastel combo, preventing a color overload.

The color options make sense since the brand was going for a sneaker "full of color" and "not one that is too colorful."

Bodega's color explosion on its ASICS GEL-MC PLUS isn't too surprising either, considering the brand's never been one to turn down a color challenge — peep its Saucony Grid Azura 2000 "Ever Ready" and New Balance 997S "Better Days" collabs.

Whether you're like, "gimme more color" or "Nah, this is enough," the brand's collaborative ASICS sneakers come equipped with some bright orange and regular off-white laces depending on your mood for the day.

I'd say Bodega was all in for Easter this year as their ASICS kicks channel Easter egg vibes beyond the tasteful colorway that reminds you of the holiday's decorative eggs.

When you take a closer look, you can see the Bodega logo cleverly, yet noticeably, concealed on the shoe's nylon mid-foot straps — you know, like the unmistakable eggs in the yard poorly hidden by our parents.

But, okay enough of the Easter nods. Bodega's ASICS GEL-MC PLUS also packs a material mashup, boasting an upper of waffled mesh, fuzzy suede, and punctured leather on top of a GEL-infused midsole.

Comfort becomes somewhat of a cause for celebration, courtesy of the cushioned insole stamped with Bodega's 15-year anniversary graphic.

Judging from "Need these" and "So clean! Perfect spring sneaker" comments surrounding the collaborative shoes, the Bodega x ASICS GEL-MC PLUS will definitely find its way into people's spring sneaker rotations (and possibly, some better-late-than-never Easter baskets).

