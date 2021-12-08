Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Carhartt WIP is Guest of Honor at Bodega's 15th Birthday Party

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Bodega
1 / 7

It's Bodega's birthday, and it's celebrating 15 years in business in style with an exclusive collaboration with long-time buddies Carhartt WIP.

Since 2006, Bodega has been curating and delivering a brand lineup of over 100-strong to its stores in Boston and Los Angeles. Through its years of streetwear expertise, it's also successfully developed and launched its in-house cut and sew brand.

Through its dedication to finding the best that streetwear has to offer – from Needles to Kapital, Brain Dead, Acronym, Engineered Garments, and more – Bodega has built deep ties within the community and with its collaborative partners.

One such partner is, of course, Carhartt WIP. The pair's working relationship has continued to blossom over the years, seeing them work on a string of collaborative drops that bridge their worlds.

For Fall/Winter 2021, the next chapter in this partnership has arrived in celebration of Bodega's 15 years in business.

The capsule collection takes direct inspiration from the Bodega Los Angeles store – a converted fruit market hidden in plain sight in the middle of Down Town LA's produce district – dressing a selection of garments with an apple motif.

On offer are Carhartt WIP workwear classics such as the OG Chore Coat, Double Knee Ruck Pant, and Quilted Vest, alongside wardrobe staples like t-shirts, caps, and beanies.

The Bodega x Carhartt WIP 15th Anniversary Capsule launches online and in-store at Bodega's Boston and LA locations on December 10.

