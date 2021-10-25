Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bodega's FW21 Collection Is Something Old, Something New (Balance)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Brand: Bodega

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Bodega's website and stores

Release Date: October 29

Editor's Notes: Bodega was never "just" a sneaker store but the past few years have made it clear that the retailer is far beyond any mere streetwear peddler. The Boston-based brand has a defined visual presence that it channels to create strong visual stories for everything from footwear collaborations to seasonal drops, drawing disparate cues into its far-reaching worldview.

It's not surprising that Bodega's own Fall/Winter 2021 fare is anchored by this style of approachable aspiration.

The clothing is not secondary, by any means, but the styling and film-grained shots add an air of distinction that you can't get from apparel alone.

According to Bodega, the melancholy wrought by overcast autumn skies and shortened days inspired much of its latest line but you wouldn't be able to tell from the do-it-all designs. Really, rather than representing the mood through mopey prints, Bodega opted for a touch of quiet sophistication.

Check out the tweed and subtle plaids, anti-statement patterns that mirror the maturing moods present throughout the biz.

Likewise, Bodega's sweet spot is slightly elevating versatile basics that fit everyone's wardrobe, as evidenced by the subtly branded flannel overshirts, quilted vests, and color-blocked cargos. Nothing revolutionary, to be sure, but who says it all has to be?

Even if the core offering of updated classics ain't enough to pique your interest, Bodega's got some high-profile collaborations incoming, several of which are previewed in the seasonal lookbook, including some hairy suede New Balances, bespoke Helinox chairs, and nifty color-blocked Carhartt WIP workwear.

It's all pretty distinct, stylistically, but that these items all fit seamlessly alongside Bodega's in-house designs only underscores its organically all-encompassing perspective.

  • TalentDestiny & Tyler
  • AssistantNyree
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
