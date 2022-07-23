Bodega x Salomon Is A Wearable Ecosystem For The Feet

Salomon is undoubtedly one of my favorite brands ATM. Its rugged take on outdoor-friendly footwear alongside its unwillingness to conform to the constraints of the modern day sneaker brand is nothing short of refreshing.

It’s a brand that evokes not only honesty and maturity in what it does, but never allows itself to become swayed or triggered by the thoughts of others; for it’s a brand deriving from the mountains, for the mountains, a brand that’s found itself in a world of hype, yet remains unfazed.

Bodega 1 / 3

Keen to get on board the trail is everyone’s favorite retailer Bodega, who has gone all in on Salomon’s X-Mission 4 silhouette.

Dubbed “Full Bleed,” the sneaker is centered around a nylon ripstop upper which has been given a tie-dye-like “Stormy Sky” treatment, which is unique to each pair. Featuring co-branding down the tongue, to the rear and back of the sneaker, the X-Mission 4 is doused in pops of yellow, pink, blue, and green, alongside a 3M fabric.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Described by Bodega as a “wearable ecosystem for the feet,” the sneaker – which is set to drop at Bodega on July 29 (12pm EST) – is then held in place with an ever-present all-terrain Contagrip, which allows for a convenient and adjustable fit.

Bodega 1 / 2

This collab is the first in a while from Salomon not to be focused on its XT-6 or XT-4 silhouettes. Following link-ups with Dover Street Market and Slam Jam earlier this year, the footwear label revealed a vibrant snakeskin-like iteration alongside Children of the Discordance just last month.

Whatever your thoughts are on the impending X-Mission 4, it’s going to be hard to say no to copping a wearable ecosystem for the feet.