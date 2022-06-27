Children of the discordance x Salomon? We'll Take Ten, Please

Brand: Children of the discordance x Salomon

Model: XT-6

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Fashion Week; a treasure trove of upcoming collections for the seasons ahead, littered with apparel lines and accessories worthy of throwing onto your wishlist or purchased there and then on the runway if your pockets are bursting with cash.

In and amongst those varied looks that turn the heads of attendees and generate buzz online are a selection of not-so-hidden gems. I am, of course, talking about sneaker collaborations.

Sneaker collaborations have evolved to become somewhat of a foundation of global Fashion Weeks. Sure, most big brands bring their A-game when it comes to the delivery of in-house sneakers, they're just as much a part of the final look as the apparel pieces up top, but collaborations with leading brands in the sneaker industry are the real neck snappers.

Everyone's after a piece of the pie, and plenty are deserving of attention. You only need to look at Soulland's ongoing efforts with Li-Ning, Martine Rose's divisive Nike Shox, or sacai's beloved creation with the Swoosh to realize the importance of these team-ups during FW.

Paris Fashion Week has come complete with plenty of bangers, but for me, none have hit quite as hard as Children of the discordance's take on the ever-popular Salomon XT-6.

My love of the silhouette is no secret, and at this point, it's fair to call my relationship with the XT-6 an addiction. I've been very vocal about Salomon's colorway creation finesse, and as far as I'm concerned, this is one of their best of all time.

More than just a simple color swap, Children of the discordance's version is a full graphic remix, fixing the sneaker's upper in woodland camouflage, contrasted by black and orange details throughout. Something that makes these even more exciting is the semi-transparent white overlay on the upper – these borders are present on all Salomon XT-6 and 4s, but this is the first time it isn't finished in a block color.

This collaboration marks a fresh, unique set of firsts for the silhouettes and highlights how much more potential it still has.

