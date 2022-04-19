Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Strap In and Prepare for Summer With Bottega Veneta

Written by Tora Northman in Culture
Bottega Veneta
When it comes to Bottega Veneta, we all know that the label always nails its footwear.

We've seen the polarizing Puddle Boot take the world by storm, the Lug Boot become a timeless classic, as well as its padded heels and sandals that come in plenty of different colors (and even inspired a new Bikenstock silhouette!). Now, the label is releasing a new summer-ready silhouette dubbed the Flash sandal.

For those of us who have invested in a pair of Suicoke sandals, or have been meaning to add a similar silhouette to our rotation, the Flash sandal is undoubtedly a necessary upgrade. Featuring a padded technical fabric upper with two oversized buckle straps, the slide is ideal for everyday wear and works just as well on the beach as it does in the city.

The Flash sandal arrives in Bottega's classic green colorway, accented by gold buckles, as well as a cream-white with gold hardware and a black colorway with silver.

If you're looking for something that will do well by the pool and work well in water, there's also a rubber version of the Flash silhouette which also arrives in three colorways. We all know BV's rubber shoes are a must-have, especially when you live somewhere like London (trust me, there's plenty of rain even during summer).

Bottega Veneta
And if that's not your style, of course, Bottega also has a heeled version in the colors "Kiwi," "String," and "Black." Or perhaps invest in all three, and your summer rotation is ready to go. Easy peasy!

Retailing at $900 USD, the shoes are definitely on the steeper end, but knowing Bottega's track record of creating the trendiest pieces, these sandals will be everywhere this summer.

The shoes are currently available online as well as in-store at Bottega Veneta, as well as at select retailers.

Bottega VenetaFlash Sandals
£680
Buy at 24S.com
Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
