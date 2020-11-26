Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

There's 35% Off Every Single Watch Here Right Now

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

The Highsnobiety Sales Hub is where you’ll find the best deals and discounts from the brands and retailers you actually want to shop.

Black Friday is the period when you should be looking to upgrade those pesky bits you’ve been meaning to for ages, like your watch for example. New watches don’t come around frequently because of the price point, so when an opportunity like the BREDA Black Friday sale rolls around it’s worth diving in.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Perhaps you’re in the market for a classic, square-faced watch like Virgil or Visser, or maybe you’re looking for a pop of color from the recycled-plastic PLAY. With watches ranging from retro styles to modern timepieces, the BREDA collection is suitable for everyone and with a generous 35 percent discount off the whole lot, this might even be a prime chance to treat a loved one for Christmas.

shop the sale
Shop more Black Friday sales

The details

What: 35 percent discount When: For a limited time Code: Enter code 'SAVEBREAD' at checkout

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Here's How to Win a Year's Worth of Rare Sneakers
  • Save up to 40% on Prada, Supreme & More in Grailed's Cyber Week Sale
  • Play the GOAT Black Friday Game to Win $500 Credit
  • Win Over $30000 Worth of Designer Fits & More at Grailed This Cyber Week
What To Read Next
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker
  • Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now