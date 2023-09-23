Get a Load of Brent Faiyaz's Wavy Sambas

Brent Faiyaz's NUWO label finally launched to the public in July (though he's been quietly flexing the brand for a few years now). Now, the musician's brand appears ready for its first adidas shoe collab.

Brent Faiyaz recently shared some detailed looks at NUWO's adidas team-up, which sees the Wasteland artist take the ever-trending Samba for a wavy spin.

The most standout detail on NUWO's Sambas is the shark-teeth sole. Taking a page from the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio's book, the shoe's creamy rippled base is hard to miss, even more so against a stealthy upper.

There's no zebra debate for Brent's Sambas, as the shoes' uppers are strictly black with white leather Three-Stripes. Moments of suede and a canvas-like material deliver a subtle material story, topped with classic Samba branding.

At the same time, a collaborative sign-off strikes the tongue while NUWO's retro logos take over the insole.

We've seen the Samba get new soles before but have yet to see the shark teeth treatment. Brent's spin offers a new shape for the shoe, too, which now looks like a Samba and Country hybrid situation (maybe even a dash of Nike's Cortez). No complaints, though. I think it's cool and different.

It's unknown if NUWO's Sambas will be released soon (if at all). The brand and its founder are super lowkey about their next moves. However, according to Brent's teaser, the shoe is still in the "research and development" stages.

In the meantime, fans appear excited for the shoes, but they also hope he's "developing" a new album. If it helps, Brent looks like he's in the studio during the Samba preview, guys. Patience.